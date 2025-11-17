Survivor's Lunch Pail Mentality Has Solidified Eagles' Cornerback Spot
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio lit a fire under Adoree Jackson from the moment the free-agent cornerback arrived, beginning in summer camp, saying then that Jackson“has to show who he is.” The Eagles' defensive coordinator stoked that flame again last week, calling Jackson a “survivor.”
Against the Lions, Jackson showed who he was, and he survived a great challenge from what looked like a great Lions offense coming into the game averaging 31.4 points per game.
“I didn’t come in here trying to be someone I’m not,” said Jackson, after playing a big role in the Eagles’ 16-9 win over the Lions on Sunday night. “The only thing I did was put my hat on, get my lunch pail, and get ready to work every day. I think they see it, I think they understand, and they know how much care and the love I have for this game and desire to get better.”
Jackson made just his fifth start of the season and is beginning to play like the veteran general manager Howie Roseman had hoped he was getting when he signed him a week into free agency last March.
At the beginning of the year, Fangio was rotating Jackson with Kelee Ringo, then the Eagles made two trades to see if there was someone better, though it was under the guise of “trying to add depth.”
Adoree Jackson Keeps Rising Despite Challenges
Roseman delivered Jakorian Bennett in an August trade and Jaire Alexander in a November deadline deal. Well, Alexander abruptly stepped away from the game a week after his arrival, and Bennett was the odd man out very early after his arrival. Against the Lion, Bennett, who activated from IR after missing six games, got two snaps – both on special teams.
Jackson rarely came off the field, playing a season-high 57 defensive snaps (97 percent). It wasn’t a perfect game, but it may have been his best game with the Eagles.
He gave up a 40-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams, whose blinding speed makes him a threat to go the distance every time he catches the ball, but Jackson also made a nice pass break-up late in the game on a third-and-10 throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown that forced a Lions punt. Jackson broke nicely on Jared Goff’s throw and flicked it harmlessly away.
“Huge play there,” said head coach Nick Sirianni.” Felt like he was sticky in coverage this evening. Obviously, I love when guys have the mental toughness to, when they give up a play, to come back and continue to fight. That just speaks a lot (to) the character of the person and the character of the team.”
The second cornerback job now belongs to Jackson – the survivor - and just in time for the Eagles' stretch run. With seven games left, they are 8-2 and will try to keep their grip on the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
“Maybe that’s what he means by being a survivor coming in and not knowing all the box drills we do, not knowing all the extra work, and being in a different scheme for a while,” said Jackson. “Then coming out here just really staying true to myself. I want to keep having confidence, and for me, you’re either born with it or you’re not. To have that resiliency, to have that understanding that it’s not the end of the day, but if you can find a way to get better, keep improving, and keep stacking those days, good things will happen.”
