Eagles Shut Down by Cowboys for Kevin Patullo Replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking around for a replacement for Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia has interviewed candidates and has been linked to a handful of options. While it's unknown who will be the team's offensive coordinator in 2026, there is at least one name off the board. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that the Eagles put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, but were denied.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The Eagles requested to interview Cowboys OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job but Dallas blocked the request, per league sources," Fowler wrote. "Dallas finished second in total offense and values Adams."

Who will be the OC?

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams speaks with the media as he is introduced as a new hire with fellow coaches at the Cardinals facility in Tempe on March 8, 2023. Nfl Cardinals Offensive Assistant Coaches Introduction | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys finished the 2025 regular season with the second-most total yards per game with 391.9 yards. Dallas had the second-most passing yards per game with 266.3 yards per game and the ninth-most rushing yards per game at 125.6.

With Adams leading the offense, Dak Prescott threw for 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns and Javonte Williams had a career year on the ground with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Cowboys' offense cooked in 2025, but their defense struggled, which is why the team missed the playoffs.

Philadelphia has the weapons in place to contend in 2026 — especially if AJ Brown sticks around — but it needs to get the playcaller right. Unfortunately, it wasn't the case in 2025 and now the team is on the outside looking in. We've started to see candidates start to come off the board. Adams would've been an intriguing option if available, but unfortunately the Eagles will not be able to proceed further.

One name to watch remains former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Fowler opened the door to him and said he is "not totally convinced" Daboll is off the table for Philadelphia.

"Who could get it: Philly's search has been all over the map, and the team is still submitting requests for interviews," Fowler wrote. "I'm not totally convinced former Giants head coach Brian Daboll is off the table, though there's not much buzz there at the moment. Chicago offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a name to watch."

It's unknown who the Eagles will bring in, but we know they won't interview Adams.

More NFL: Eagles Super Bowl Starter Reportedly Will Be Available; Should Philly Reunite?