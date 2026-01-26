Eagles OC Sweepstakes Includes 3 Reported Options

The Philadelphia Eagles still have some intriguing offensive coordinator options despite a few of the prominent options coming off the board.

Mike McDaniel and Zac Robinson have come off the board already this offseason after being linked to the Eagles at times. If you're an Eagles fan, you shouldn't lose any hope yet, though. On Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave an update on the Eagles' offensive coordinator search and reported that Jim Bob Cooter, Brian Daboll and Matt Nagy are three options still for the franchise.

"Mike McDaniel was on the Eagles' initial long list of offensive coordinator candidates after taking that role away from Kevin Patullo," Garafolo said. "He still remains on the staff, by the way. They've had a few other candidates who have winded up elsewhere. Arthur Smith heading to Ohio State. ... That is one of them as well. The offensive coordinator search still goes on and they have some veteran options that they have interviewed already that remain in the mix.

The Eagles are still looking for the next option

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jim Bob Cooter, Brian Daboll, Matt Nagy. Interesting to note about Nagy, by the way, he is not going to go back to Kansas City because Eric Bieniemy is back there. Nagy chose not to sign his contract last offseason to get into the head coaching cycle and then if not head elsewhere as a playcaller. He remains a free agent who could end up elsewhere as an offensive coordinator and playcaller. Perhaps back in Philadelphia where he began his coaching career."

Of the three, Daboll arguably is the most interesting. He was an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills before taking over as the head coach of the New York Giants.

While his stint in New York wasn't pretty, Daboll is still viewed around the league as a great offensive mind. Mix that with the fact that he has been in the NFC East for years and you have a winner.

