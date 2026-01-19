Eagles Mock Draft Replaces Longtime TE Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles currently don't have a long-term answer at tight end.

Philadelphia has been fortunate to be set at the position for years. Dallas Goedert has been with the team over the last eight seasons and had one of the best campaigns of his career in 2025. Goedert logged 591 receiving yards, 60 receptions, and 11 touchdowns. Goedert overlapped with Zach Ertz from 2018 to 2020 and part of the 2021 season. Before that, Ertz was the guy from 2013 through 2017.

It's been a while since the Eagles have had a real question at the position. Last offseason, it wasn't clear if Goedert would be back with trade rumors swirling, but the Eagles restructured his deal and kept him around. Now Goedert is a pending free agent and there isn't a clear answer. If the Eagles give Goedert a new deal, that would solve the question at tight end. But could they bring another guy to town? Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness shared a mock draft on Monday and floated Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a fit.

The Eagles need to take a look at the TE room

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon," McGuinness wrote. "The Eagles could go in several directions. Assuming 31-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert leaves in free agency, Sadiq is one option. The Oregon pass catcher is generating noise as a potential top-10 pick and is likely to test very well this spring.

"His on-field production wasn’t incredible in 2025, leading to a 69.0 PFF overall grade, but there is a lot of athleticism to work with, which will make Sadiq a top target for many NFL teams."

Sadiq played in 14 games in 2025 for Oregon and had 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. ESPN currently has Sadiq ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft class. If the Eagles don't want to pay up to retain Goedert, this is the type of move that would at least give the franchise another option.

