Eagles Reunite With 24-Year-Old Tight End

The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at tight end and made their second move of the offseason already for the room on Wednesday.

Philadelphia signed tight end E.J. Jenkins shortly after the season came to an end to a reserve/future deal. The Eagles made another move on Wednesday by signing Jaheim Bell to a reserve/future deal as well, as shared by the team.

"TE Jaheim Bell," the Eagles announced. "Bell was a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Patriots out of Florida State after he spent three years playing at South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 Bell appeared in 15 games as a rookie for New England, catching two passes for 20 yards. He spent time in 2025 on the Eagles' and Steelers' practice squads."

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jaheim Bell (88) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This move comes at a good time. The reason why is that the Eagles' tight end room is completely up in the air right now with Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Kylen Granson all pending free agents. These three were the Eagles' top three tight ends for the Eagles, with Goedert obviously being the No. 1.

Bell had a brief stint on the Eagles' practice squad early in the 2025 season. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2024 and appeared in 15 games and had just two catches for 20 yards. He had a cup of coffee with Philadelphia in 2025, but clearly did enough to make the team want to bring him back. After being released by the Eagles, Bell joined the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in December. He became available once the season ended and now is coming back to Philadelphia as a depth option as the offseason really kicks off.

The Eagles need to sort out the tight end room this offseason and having as many familiar options as possible in town helps. But Philadelphia needs more. Whether that means bringing back Goedert or a comparable playmaker, the Eagles have work to do still. But this is a good depth move, nonetheless.

