Eagles Can Find Next Dallas Goedert in 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to think about this offseason at tight end.

Should the Eagles invest another long-term contract in 31-year-old playmaker Dallas Goedert? Should Philadelphia draft a replacement early? Should the Eagles try for a hybrid approach and draft a guy and give Goedert a short-term deal? What about another established tight end in free agency or the trade block?

It's a real question for the franchise right now with Goedert heading to free agency. If the Eagles want to draft a guy, there is a playmaker that the team should be considering in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. The Eagles have the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If they want to add a tight end, the guy they should have their eyes on is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently has him as the No. 14 overall prospect in the draft class.

The Eagles should draft a TE early

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"No. 14. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon," Kiper wrote. "Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245 | Prev. rank: 9. 2025 stats over 14 games: 51 catches, 560 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs. Sadiq is loaded with physical traits. He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field. He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch, with almost half his 2025 yardage coming after the ball was in his hands. And he's nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size. Sadiq was consistent this season, and he should be the first tight end off the board."

Sadiq had 560 receiving yards in 14 games in 2025 across 51 receptions. He also chipped in eight touchdown receptions. He has good size at 6'3,'' and if the Eagles were to bring him to town, they would have him on a cheap, rookie deal for at least four seasons. With big expenses all across the roster, and more to come, like a potential Jalen Carter extension, this should be the way the Eagles go.

