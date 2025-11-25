PHILADELPHIA – It was a mistake compounded by another mistake, but it will likely be a shoulder injury that possibly prevents Xavier Gipson from going back out to field punts for the Eagles when they host the Chicago Bears on Friday

Gipson fielded a punt at the 2-yard line late in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he ended up fumbling the ball, giving the Cowboys possession at the Philly 8. The Cowboys couldn’t score because the defense stopped them on four plays.

Now, it comes down to a decision for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Red or white?

“Now I owe Vic a nice bottle of wine for getting us out of that predicament,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay. “It was one of those things where we can’t put our offense in a bad situation, whether it’s penalties, we can’t put our defense in a bad position when it’s turning the ball over that deep at the juncture of the game.”

Who Steps In For Xavier Gipson If He Doesn't Play?

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Xavier Gipson (87) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If Gipson can’t play, or even if he can but the Eagles decide not to use him after a mistake that could have been deadly at that point, the Eagles are likely to turn to Jahan Dotson, who was the punt returner before Gipson arrived in late September and took over the job in late October.

“You get that sense of calmness out there and I think that’s just who Jahan is, even on offense,” said Clay. “He’s a 72-degree guy, so you always feel that calmness going out there with his mechanics, understanding where the blockers are, understanding where the coverage is, giving the offense the ball, moving forward, so just that calmness and seeing a lot more football, it just kind of clams everybody else down.”

Clay expounded on his 72-degree day comment, saying that temperature is the perfect weather day and everybody loves a perfect weather day. Britain Covey could also be a practice squad elevation to handle the job.

Gipson was also used to return kickoffs along with Will Shipley, so the Eagles would need to find somebody to do that, too.

Tank Bigsby could be a candidate, but he struggled doing it when the Eagles tried to use him there after trading for him.

“Tank works extremely hard,” said Clay. “We work him every day. You’ve seen him on Thursday’s catching kicks from Jake (Elliott) and walkthroughs going through the mechanics, so he’s always in that mix for us to be a returner.”

Perhaps undrafted rookie free agent Darius Coooper will be that guy. Cooper can be explosive in space, and he caught the first two passes of his career against the Cowboys.

“(General manager) Howie (Roseman) allows us to build up our roster for backup positions,” said Clay. “We’re feeling good with the roster we have as far as filling that returner void.”

