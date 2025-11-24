Eagles Coach Stands By His Offensive Coordinator

PHILADELPHIA – Kevin Patullo is staying. The Eagles’ embattled offensive coordinator, the orchestrator of an offense that has scored seven points or less in an entire half in eight of the team’s 11 games this season, will remain in place.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday afternoon that he isn’t considering replacing his first-year OC after the offense was shutout in the second half, which allowed the Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points in a 24-21 win on Sunday.

The Eagles abandoned the run in the game, rushing the ball just 18 times for 63 net yards. Sauquon Barkley had just 10 runs for 22 yards.

“As coaches, we’re always looking for answers, and we’re never into assigning blame,” said Sirianni. “It’s just looking for answers. I think what sometimes can happen is, like, it’s just this. Well, it’s not just that. It’s every piece of the puzzle, coaching, playing, execution, scheme, everything. We have to be better in all those aspects.”

The coach went one step further in his unwavering support of Patullo. He said the OC did a good job on Sunday.

Nick Sirianni Said His OC Did A Good Job Against Dallas

“I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, he’s gonna want plays back just like every player and myself. We all want plays back. When you’re going through it like that, that’s what you’re always looking at. It’s never in football just one thing, even though you’re always trying to find answers.”

Remember, Sirianni and Patullo are good friends. They came to Philadelphia together in 2021, but had known each other previously. You'd hate for that to play a role in any decision, but that's unlikely with general manager Howie Roseman and ownerJeffrey Lurie collaborating with the head coach on any decisions.

There are just six weeks left in the season, and the Eagles are 8-3 despite a clunky offense that doesn’t seem to do anything well and hasn't done much well over the first 12 weeks of the year. Their next chance comes up quickly – Friday at home against a Chicago Bears team that leads the league at plus-16 in turnover ratio. By comparison, the Eagles are sixth in the league at plus-six.

After the Bears, the rest of the Eagles’ schedule looks like this:

-at the Chargers

-home vs. the Raiders

-at the Commanders

-at the Bills

-home vs. the Commanders

“I feel like we got the right people, as players, as coaches that have had success, and we’re all searching for answers to make it more consistent,” said Siranni. “There are some good things, obviously there are some not so good things, and we have to find things that we can really hang our hat on and then the complements that come off of that. When we talk about identity we always want to be play tough, detailed, together, that’s never changing, but the way you play each individual game, obviously, can change.

“So, it can’t just be, hey, we gotta run it better, hey, we gotta pass it better, or hey, we gotta play action better because at some point in each of these games that we have left, and really all that we’re focused on is this next one, it will have to be a little bit of everything to reach the goals that we want to reach.”

