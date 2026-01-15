Eagles WR All But Confirms Exit From Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t look exactly the same by the time the 2026 season rolls around.

That much is obvious and is the case each and every offseason. We'll see plenty of players return for another go, but there will be players who leave the franchise in free agency and potentially through trades. We'll also see guys come to town. ESPN insider Adam Schefter spoke about the Eagles earlier in the week and insinuated that he thinks that changes are coming.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I'll just say this, when you come off a season like this one, and I don't know how it's going to go and where it's going to go," Schefter said. "But when you come off a season like that, that ends the way it does, I expect there to be more change than people would expect."

The Eagles WR may have played his last game with the team

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Now, Schefter didn't get into specifics, but just made it sound like changes in general are on the way. One guy fans should keep an eye on this offseason is 25-year-old receiver Jahan Dotson. He came over ahead of the 2024 season and won a Super Bowl ring with the team last year, but he hasn't been a consistent target in the passing offense. He had 19 catches for 216 yards in 2024 and 18 catches for 262 yards in 2025. With the season wrapping up, he made it sound like it could be his last in Philadelphia, as transcribed by Johnny McGonigal of PennLive.com.

“I know that it’s probably my last day being here,” Dotson said. “So it’s tough seeing all the faces, all the relationships you built. Obviously, you still keep those. But those everyday locker room talks and everything like that, it’s tough leaving that. But it’s part of the business...

"It was fun. I learned a lot while I was here. Truly a remarkable two years. But my time’s probably coming to an end.”

Dotson may not have put up flashy numbers in Philadelphia, but he was a dependable option when his number was called and most importantly had a big catch in the Super Bowl last year. Dotson came over to be the team's No. 3 receiver. When you have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, plus tight end Dallas Goedert, it's hard to spread the ball beyond. If Dotson does leave, hopefully he finds a nice opportunity somewhere.

More NFL: Eagles Re-Sign Cornerback With 2026 Season In Mind