Atlanta Falcons Sign Ex Tennessee Titans DB, Special Teams Ace After Injury

The Atlanta Falcons' roster work continues in the secondary.

Daniel Flick

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Tennessee Titans defensive back Josh Thompson.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's busy three-day stretch has continued.

Fontenot and the Falcons are signing free agent defensive back Josh Thompson to a contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 25-year-old Thompson went undrafted out of the University of Texas in 2022 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made Jacksonville's 53-man roster after initial cutdown day but was released and eventually returned to the practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans signed Thompson from the Jaguars' practice squad in mid-October, and played in six games while battling a knee injury. In his appearances, Thompson played 83 snaps -- all on special teams -- and made four tackles.

Thompson was released by the Titans in late August but re-joined the practice squad in early November. He did not play during the 2023 season and became a free agent after the campaign ended.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Thompson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Houston Texans in mid January but was released in early April and had been a free agent the entire summer before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta's secondary has taken multiple injury hits in recent days, as defensive back Harrison Hand -- a veteran depth player fighting for a roster spot -- suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Miami Dolphins in Friday's preseason opener and DeMarcco Hellams -- the team's No. 3 safety who was poised for a big role -- will miss "significant time" after hurting his ankle in Miami.

And so, the Falcons have turned to Thompson -- who has until Aug. 27 to make an impression before the roster is trimmed from 90 players to 53.

