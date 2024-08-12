Atlanta Falcons Sign Ex Tennessee Titans DB, Special Teams Ace After Injury
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's busy three-day stretch has continued.
Fontenot and the Falcons are signing free agent defensive back Josh Thompson to a contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The 25-year-old Thompson went undrafted out of the University of Texas in 2022 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made Jacksonville's 53-man roster after initial cutdown day but was released and eventually returned to the practice squad.
The Tennessee Titans signed Thompson from the Jaguars' practice squad in mid-October, and played in six games while battling a knee injury. In his appearances, Thompson played 83 snaps -- all on special teams -- and made four tackles.
Thompson was released by the Titans in late August but re-joined the practice squad in early November. He did not play during the 2023 season and became a free agent after the campaign ended.
The 6-foot, 194-pound Thompson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Houston Texans in mid January but was released in early April and had been a free agent the entire summer before joining the Falcons.
Atlanta's secondary has taken multiple injury hits in recent days, as defensive back Harrison Hand -- a veteran depth player fighting for a roster spot -- suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Miami Dolphins in Friday's preseason opener and DeMarcco Hellams -- the team's No. 3 safety who was poised for a big role -- will miss "significant time" after hurting his ankle in Miami.
And so, the Falcons have turned to Thompson -- who has until Aug. 27 to make an impression before the roster is trimmed from 90 players to 53.