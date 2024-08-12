Falcons DB to Miss 'Significant Time' with Injury, Coach Raheem Morris Says
The Atlanta Falcons will be without safety DeMarcco Hellams for the considerable future.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday morning Hellams will miss "significant time" with an ankle injury.
"We'll see what that means, but he'll be out for a little bit," Morris said.
Hellams was injured on Atlanta's second defensive play during Friday night's preseason-opening 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
While running to his right in pursuit of a quick screen pass to Dolphins receiver River Cracraft, Hellams went down on the play and was writhing in pain before trainers came to his side. He stayed on his back for several minutes.
Hellams was eventually helped to his feet with his arms wrapped around a pair of trainers. He was helped to the back of the cart and taken off the field with his lower left leg in air cast. Teammates came over and embraced him before he was driven to the locker room.
The 24-year-old Hellams, a seventh-round pick out of Alabama in 2023, had 40 tackles and one tackle for loss across 15 games with one start as a rookie.
He has impressed the Falcons' new defensive staff this summer with his work ethic and mental growth and served largely as the team's No. 3 safety in camp, taking a handful of first-team snaps next to Jessie Bates III.
Without Hellams, Micah Abernathy becomes the favorite to be Atlanta's third safety. When Hellams went down in the preseason opener, Lukas Denis entered in his place. Others in contention for the spot include veteran Dane Cruikshank and second-year pro Tre Tarpley III.
Atlanta suffered three significant injuries in Miami, starting with receiver Rondale Moore suffering a season-ending knee injury in Wednesday's joint practice. In the game, third-round rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice and veteran defensive back Harrison Hand each sustained season-ending leg injuries of their own.