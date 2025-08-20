Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Leading Way for 2025 NFL Rookie Class
Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has faced high expectations since arriving with the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
But through the middle of August, Pearce has met and even exceeded those expectations.
This week, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ranked Pearce the No. 3 rookie from Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
"The Falcons have been desperately searching for a consistent edge-rusher and appear to have found one. As Pro Football Focus noted, he has seven pressures and a 21.1 percent pass-rush win-rate through two preseason contests," wrote Sobleski.
"While those numbers are a major positive start to the defender's career, his commitment to constantly being on the field is a huge checkmark in the team's favor."
Sobleski only rated New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty ahead of Pearce.
Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Shining in NFL Preseason
As Falcons fans know, the team traded back into the first round of the 2025 draft to land Pearce. Draft pundits significantly criticized the Falcons for that decision.
Pearce faced character concerns going into the draft. For those two reasons, the edge rusher has faced a lot of pressure this summer and will continue to this fall.
But if he continues to perform as he is, the narrative around the edge rusher is going to change. It's already begun to with analysts such as Sobleski raving about the Falcons rookie.
"He loves playing football," head coach Raheem Morris told reporters, via The Athletic's Josh Kendall. "He's one of those guys that can do it. He's shown us he's in elite shape. He's shown us he's getting in better shape as we go.
"He's really dedicated himself to our performance team and the things we ask him to do. I couldn't be more pleased with the effort that he's given us."
Pearce has starred this preseason while fellow first-round edge rusher Jalon Walker has delivered a little bit more of a mixed bag. Walker has looked impressive at time as well, but he also missed Week 2 of the preseason because of a groin injury.
At Tennessee last season, Pearce posted 7.5 sacks with 38 combined tackles including 13 tackles for loss. He had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during the 2023 campaign.
Pearce and Walker should play significant roles, along with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, for the Falcons this fall. The team is hoping to finish among the top half of the league in sacks for the first time since last making the postseason in 2017.