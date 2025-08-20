Top NFL Reporter Excited to See Falcons Michael Penix in Year 2
The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr eighth overall in the 2024 NFL draft. At the time, it was a shocking move, not because Penix was a reach, but because they had just paid Kirk Cousins a massive four-year $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.
The decision would prove to be a wise one. A rough reason from Cousins earned Penix the starting job late in the season, and he is the primary signal-caller heading into 2025.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was at Atlanta’s training camp last week, and he loved not only what he saw out of quarterback Michael Penix Jr, but also what he heard.
“So Falcons are really excited about where he’s [Penix’s] at,” Breer said. “I don’t think enough people are talking about him. I’m excited now after having been there to see where he’s going. Really, I think got a chance to have a really strong second year and open some eyes.”
Penix started in just three games last season. In each game, he showed improvement, and he had at least 200 passing yards in each game. While a three-game sample size is nothing to write home about, for those who were watching closely, one could see the elite flashes of quarterback play, and Breer certainly noticed.
“Where he [Penix] got to his fifth progression, which is rare for a quarterback that young, and how quickly he’s diagnosing what he’s seeing in front of him. And they saw these things in a three-game sample size last year.” Breer said.
Per Pro Football Focus, Penix's average time to throw was 2.66 seconds. This was the fastest time amongst all the rookie quarterbacks, and the 12th fastest amongst all quarterbacks with 100+ dropbacks. Penix was getting the ball out quickly last year, and he was progressing through his reads at an unreal rate for a rookie quarterback.
“You know Drake Maye and Michael Penix to me are kind of in in in the same category, where you look at the two of them and and you really like there’s something there last year for you to look at, say ‘yeah, there really might be something here’,” Breer said.
In the final three weeks of the season, Penix was second in the NFL in big-time throws per PFF. His seven big-time throws in Week 18 were the most by any quarterback in any regular-season game last year. Penix led his draft class in passing yards through each of the rookie quarterbacks’ first three games.
Penix also led the entire NFL in expected points added (EPA) while trailing. Penix flashed a lot in just three games, and Breer thinks he will “open the eyes” of people who were not paying attention this year.