BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Place Rookie Draft Pick on IR, Release QB, Sign 3 Others
The Atlanta Falcons will be without a promising rookie for the foreseeable future.
Falcons third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who suffered a left leg injury in Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, has been placed on the reserve/injured list, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
Defensive back Harrison Hand is joing Trice on injured reserve with a knee injury. Trice and Hand will both miss the entirety of the season.
The Falcons also announced the release of quarterback Nathan Rourke, who went 3-of-13 for 37 yards while adding two carries for 24 yards in against Miami.
In correspondence, Atlanta signed receiver Jakeem Grant, running back Spencer Brown and quarterback John Paddock, who was released in favor of Rourke on Aug. 1 but is now on the other end of the transaction.
Grant is a two-time All-Pro return specialist who has missed each of the past two seasons with injuries. Brown went undrafted out of UAB in 2021 and has spent the last three years on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. Paddock impressed the Falcons with his arm talent and work ethic this summer, which made his initial release surprising.
Trice is a critical loss for Atlanta's defense, which has questions at outside linebacker that the former University of Washington standout was expected to help answer. But after the scene Friday night in Hard Rock Stadium, such an absence seemed the likely outcome.
The 23-year-old Trice rolled on the ground in pain for several seconds before receiving medical attention. He was helped to his feet and slowly walked to the sideline, putting little pressure on his left leg while putting his arms around a pair of Falcons trainers.
Atlanta opened its blue medical tent for Trice, who remained there for the final 26 seconds of the first half. Once the clock hit zero, he walked slowly to the locker room. His limp, while still present, wasn't as strong as before. Still, he had his right arm wrapped around a trainer and was moving noticeably slower than the rest of his teammates.
The Falcons did not provide an update on safety DeMarcco Hellams, who was carted off the field on the defense's second play from scrimmage Friday. Falcons coach Raheem Morris will next address reporters Monday morning.