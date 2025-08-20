Former Falcons NFC West Rival Floated as Kirk Cousins Landing Spot
Quarterback Kirk Cousins has sort of faded into the background for the Atlanta Falcons this summer. Michael Penix Jr. has assumed the starting role, and Cousins hasn't played in the preseason to create any kind of second-doubt to that decision.
Cousins not playing in the preseason has also not raised his value on the trade market.
Of course, it hasn't lowered it either, and other NFL teams dealing with quarterback injuries could still look to Cousins as a trade option to bring stability behind center through depth.
For that reason, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan named the Los Angeles Rams a potential trade landing spot for Cousins on Tuesday.
"Rams fans could breathe a little sigh of relief on Monday as Matthew Stafford returned to practice after missing the bulk of training camp/preseason due to a back injury," Sullivan wrote. "While Stafford has taken this positive step, it does feel like an injury that could regress at a moment's notice. And current backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, isn't exactly an iron man either.
"If L.A. wanted to truly give itself a bona fide safety net at quarterback behind Stafford, they could explore a Kirk Cousins trade as he continues to serve as QB2 behind Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta."
Could the Los Angeles Rams Show Interest in a Kirk Cousins Trade?
The Rams haven't been one of the more popular rumored destinations for Cousins this offseason. But in all likelihood, the Falcons need a contender desperate enough to fill a hole at quarterback to get the compensation they are seeking in return for Cousins.
The Rams fit those requirements as long as Matthew Stafford's back issue is lingering. The question, though, is can Los Angeles take on Cousins' cap hit.
Sullivan argued it would "require some salary cap gymnastics" that may really be possible for the Rams to acquire Cousins. But from a football standpoint, the veteran quarterback is a fit.
"There's familiarity with Cousins on the coaching staff as Sean McVay was his OC in Washington from 2014 to 2016," Sullivan wrote. "Cousins could also serve as a stopgap beyond 2025 in the event that Stafford (who has flirted with retirement) decides to hang it up after this year."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that the Falcons are seeking the requiring team of Cousins to take $20 million of his $37.5 million salary for the 2025 season.
When Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addressed the potential to trade Cousins, Fontenot declined to put a number on what they are seeking.
"If we get an offer on any player, we have to look at it and say, 'Is this going to help our team? Is this the betterment of our team?'" Fontenot told reporters on April 23. "And then we'll do it with Kirk or anyone else. It comes down to that. But the report that says there's a specific number, that's not accurate. We haven't said that."
According to Spotrac, the Rams have about $19.1 million in cap space available for 2025.
There's also the matter of trade compensation for Cousins to discuss. But the Rams have a lot of draft capital for 2026, including six selections on Day 3 of the draft.
One or two of those picks could be acceptable for Cousins depending on what amount of the contract the Rams accept in the deal.