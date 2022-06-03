Should Falcons Add Draft Pick In Potential Deion Jones Trade?

The Falcons have some decisions to make with Deion Jones.

Just weeks ago, the chances of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones being traded after June 1 were very high.

However, once it was announced that an injury would hold Jones out for the offseason, his trade market shriveled.

The Falcons have about 14 million reasons to trade Jones. By trading him after June 1, the team would take a dead cap hit of just over $5 million while saving just over $14 million.

Teams aren't chomping at the bit to acquire a 27-year-old linebacker with a hefty contract coming off a months-long injury.

But what if the general manager Terry Fontenot and the Falcons front office sweetened the deal by adding a draft pick with Jones?

The idea of attaching a draft pick with a player you need to trade isn't a new concept. Back in 2017, the Houston Texans traded a second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for them to take on quarterback Brock Osweiler's overpaid contract.

The difference here is that Jones isn't a negative asset like Osweiler was. Jones has racked up more than 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons.

Worst case scenario when this is all said and done? The Falcons keep a very talented player.

But given the team's jolt of depth and youth at the linebacker position, coupled with the opportunity to free the team from $14 million, attaching a Day 3 pick for a trade partner to take on Jones' salary may not be the worst idea in the world.