Falcons Release Depth Chart: 4 Takeaways Ahead of Opener vs. Saints

The NFL offseason is officially in the rearview mirror, as OTAs, training camp and the preseason are complete, and regular season games beginning later this week.

The Atlanta Falcons took another step closer to Sunday's season-opening contest against the New Orleans Saints by releasing their first official depth chart.

While most players already held established roles, there were several noteworthy developments from the reveal. Here are four of the biggest takeaways.

DEE ALFORD LOW ON THE TOTEM POLE

One of Atlanta's biggest preseason standouts, Alford ascended from CFL star to the Falcons' 53-man roster on his first try. Part of his rise featured reps with the first team, working at both inside and outside corner. As a result, when the Falcons placed starting nickel Isaiah Oliver on the injured reserve, Alford appeared poised to start in his place.

The depth chart, however, says otherwise. Alford was listed as Atlanta's No. 5 corner, with Mike Ford and Darren Hall holding the other two spots behind starters A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward. Ford started camp as the first-team nickel and looks to enter the season in the same position, despite Hall's strong efforts in practice and Alford's meteoric rise.

DRAKE LONDON THE ONLY ROOKIE STARTER

The Falcons had five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft's first three rounds, but only one is slated to start in their professional debut. The honor goes to first-round pick Drake London, who was listed as the team's top receiver. It's another promising indication that London is healthy and ready to go for the season opener.

Fellow top-100 draft picks Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Desmond Ridder and DeAngelo Malone are all slotted as backups, with Ebiketie and Malone behind Ade Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter, respectively, at outside linebacker, Andersen trailing Mykal Walker at inside linebacker, and Ridder learning under Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier is the Falcons' third string running back.

Undrafted nose tackle Timmy Horne is listed on the second string behind defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, while fellow undrafted preseason standouts Jared Bernhardt (receiver) and Nate Landman (inside linebacker) are third string/reserve players. The Falcons have lots of youth, and it's very much possible that three or more rookies are starters by season's end.

CENTER COMPETITION DECIDED

Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy alternated days with the first-team offense nearly every day of training camp, and the depths of their offseason competition can be traced as far back as OTAs. The two rotated in a pair of games a season ago, but Hennessy started all 17 games at center while Dalman watched on.

Barring something unforeseen, that won't be the case this year, as Dalman will be the Falcons' starting center against New Orleans with Hennessy as his backup. A fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, Dalman will get the first chance to prove he can be Atlanta's long-term solution at center.

NOTABLE BACKUPS

The intrigue in Atlanta's second unit doesn't stop at the rookies. After being widely viewed as a starter since being acquired via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders in May, receiver Bryan Edwards is slotted as London's backup, with Olamide Zaccheaus receiving the other starting spot.

The Falcons ran nearly one-third of their snaps in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) last season, so Edwards is still sure to see a bevy of snaps and is likely to start a handful of games. Nevertheless, the coaching staff gave Zaccheaus the nod opposite London, which serves more of an indication as to how high they are on Zaccheaus than anything else.

Elsewhere, Feleipe Franks is listed as the Falcons' No. 3 tight end, behind Kyle Pitts and Parker Hesse. Franks will likely be active on gamedays as a special teams contributor and emergency quarterback. Further, his presence among the tight ends shows that Atlanta is committed to entering the season with just two quarterbacks.

With the depth chart finalized, the Falcons have completed the final step in preparation for the season. Now, all that's left to do is put their best foot forward for 17 games, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Saints.

