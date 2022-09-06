Skip to main content
LOOK: Falcons Release Offense Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints - Surprises?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

LOOK: Falcons Release Offense Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints - Surprises?

Arthur Smith and the Falcons release their first depth chart.

The Atlanta Falcons are phasing out of training camp and into preparation for Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of the team's game this weekend, head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons released their initial depth chart ahead of the game. Here's a look at the offensive depth chart ...

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge, Jared Bernhardt, Damiere Byrd

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

LT: Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG: Elijah Wilkinson

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chad Ochocinco

Chad Ochocinco Just Wants Falcons & Saints Fans to Get Along

It's a little harder than expected.

By Jeremy Brener
Drake London Kyle Pitts

Falcons Face 'Bumpy Ride' This Season, Says Analyst

The Falcons are not expected to be one of the league's best this season.

By Jeremy Brener
Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Center Competition: Who Starts For Atlanta?

Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy competed for the starting job throughout camp.

By Jeremy Brener

C: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

There aren't too many surprises when it comes to the offense depth chart. Drew Dalman officially beats out Matt Hennessy for the starting job, which was arguably the team's closest position battle during training camp.

Drake London emerges as the top wide receiver after being buried in the depth chart as a rookie throughout training camp. He'll start opposite Olamide Zaccheaus instead of Bryan Edwards, who many expected to be the starter across from London. However, this is likely just an on-paper thing and shouldn't affect the snap count disparity too much. Zaccheaus projects to be more of a slot receiver, while Edwards will play more on the outside.

The Falcons play the Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Chad Ochocinco
News

Chad Ochocinco Just Wants Falcons & Saints Fans to Get Along

By Jeremy Brener
Drake London Kyle Pitts
News

Falcons Face 'Bumpy Ride' This Season, Says Analyst

By Jeremy Brener
Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Center Competition: Who Starts For Atlanta?

By Jeremy Brener
Drake London
News

Rookie WR Drake London Back at Falcons Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Saints?

By Jeremy Brener
Marcus Mariota
News

How Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, QB Marcus Mariota Are 'Different' Since Titans Stint

By Daniel Flick
Kareem Hunt
News

Falcons Trade Idea: Deal For Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt?

By Jeremy Brener
Matt Ryan
News

Could Falcons Matt Ryan Trade Lead to Colts Super Bowl Title?

By Jeremy Brener
Cam Jordan
News

Saints Star Weighs In on Falcons' Offense, QB Marcus Mariota

By Daniel Flick