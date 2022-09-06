LOOK: Falcons Release Offense Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints - Surprises?

The Atlanta Falcons are phasing out of training camp and into preparation for Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of the team's game this weekend, head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons released their initial depth chart ahead of the game. Here's a look at the offensive depth chart ...

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge, Jared Bernhardt, Damiere Byrd

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

LT: Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG: Elijah Wilkinson

C: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

There aren't too many surprises when it comes to the offense depth chart. Drew Dalman officially beats out Matt Hennessy for the starting job, which was arguably the team's closest position battle during training camp.

Drake London emerges as the top wide receiver after being buried in the depth chart as a rookie throughout training camp. He'll start opposite Olamide Zaccheaus instead of Bryan Edwards, who many expected to be the starter across from London. However, this is likely just an on-paper thing and shouldn't affect the snap count disparity too much. Zaccheaus projects to be more of a slot receiver, while Edwards will play more on the outside.

The Falcons play the Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

