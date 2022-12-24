Falcons vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Highlights, Drive-by-Drive Coverage
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are set for a critical road game against the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) inside M&T Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve.
Despite being four games below .500, the Falcons are just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the lead of the NFC South, with a Week 18 contest looming.
As losers of five of its last six, Atlanta desperately needs a win - and has a prime opportunity against a Baltimore team without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.
The Falcons are coming off a narrow 21-18 road defeat to the New Orleans Saints in quarterback Desmond Ridder's NFL debut, while the Ravens fell 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns last Saturday.
Baltimore has several paths to clinching a playoff berth Sunday, while Atlanta could effectively play itself out of contention, making the stakes for this late December game quite high for both sides.
Here are the inactives for each team ...
Falcons
- OL Chuma Edoga
- S Jovante Moffatt
- CB Rashad Fenton
- DL Matt Dickerson
- OLB David Anenih
Ravens
- QB Lamar Jackson
- CB Marcus Peters
- DL Calais Campbell
- RB Kenyan Drake
- OG Ben Cleveland
- TE Charlie Kolar
- OLB David Ojabo
Live coverage from Falcon Report will begin below at 1 p.m.
