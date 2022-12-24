Falcons vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Highlights, Drive-by-Drive Coverage

Follow along with Falcon Report throughout the afternoon for live updates, highlights and drive-by-drive coverage.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are set for a critical road game against the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) inside M&T Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Despite being four games below .500, the Falcons are just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the lead of the NFC South, with a Week 18 contest looming.

As losers of five of its last six, Atlanta desperately needs a win - and has a prime opportunity against a Baltimore team without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

The Falcons are coming off a narrow 21-18 road defeat to the New Orleans Saints in quarterback Desmond Ridder's NFL debut, while the Ravens fell 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns last Saturday.

Baltimore has several paths to clinching a playoff berth Sunday, while Atlanta could effectively play itself out of contention, making the stakes for this late December game quite high for both sides.

Here are the inactives for each team ...

Falcons

OL Chuma Edoga

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

DL Matt Dickerson

OLB David Anenih

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Marcus Peters

DL Calais Campbell

RB Kenyan Drake

OG Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

Live coverage from Falcon Report will begin below at 1 p.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here