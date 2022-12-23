Falcons vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday in a big game for both teams. Here's everything you need to know.

The Atlanta Falcons face arguably the most important game of the season to date against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder will start his second career game, hoping to improve from his disappointing performance in Sunday's loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens are also experiencing some drama at the quarterback position. The team is starting backup Tyler Huntley for the third consecutive week after Lamar Jackson injured his knee earlier this month.

With Jackson out, the Falcons have a better chance to sneak a game out on the road in an attempt to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. The team currently sits in last in the NFC South, but just one game back of the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Ravens look to inch that much closer to a playoff berth of their own.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's game ...

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

When: Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

National TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game

Moneyline: ATL: (+290) | BAL: (-360)

Spread: ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110)

Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)



