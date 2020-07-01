Falcon Report
June NFL Coronavrius Update! Brought To You By The Falcon Report

Christopher Smitherman II

Report: NFL to hold training camps only in team facilities

Report: NFL & NFLPA In Discussions Over Shortening 2020 Preseason

VIDEO: Can NFL Teams Follow New Locker Room Coronavirus Guidelines?

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Calls NFL's Coronavirus Guidelines 'Humanly Impossible'

Dr. Fauci Says the NFL needs “Bubble” or Shouldn’t Play in 2020

NFLPA advises players not to work out together due to coronavirus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Holding Group Workouts Against Recent NFLPA Guidelines

Report: NFL To Debrief Teams On COVID-19 Reopening Plan In Conference Call On Thursday

