Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Calls NFL's Coronavirus Guidelines 'Humanly Impossible'

Dave Holcomb

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said what a lot of other people are thinking about the NFL's newest COVID-19 guidelines when he called them "humanly impossible" during a radio interview this past week.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do," Harbaugh said in an interview with 105.7 The Fan. "Humanly impossible. So we're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you, know, it's a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice."

The new NFL guidelines, which the league released last week in a memo, suggested that NFL teams keep players six feet away from each other in the locker room, removing furniture and other items, if necessary, to create space. The league is also asking teams to continue meeting virtually, and if that doesn't suffice, the NFL is advising for team meetings to take place outside in open air with everyone wearing a mask.

Parts of the United States have grown content with relaxing restrictions meant to fight COVID-19 despite case numbers continuing to rise in more than 20 states. The US has more than 117,000 deaths from coronavirus, and it's still rising by the hundreds every day.

So it's a great thing that the NFL is still taking the coronavirus seriously. The guidelines absolutely should be in place. But at the same time, there's only so much that is humanly possible, especially in a sport where there's direct contact to opposing players on every single play in practices and games. 

It's nice to hear someone in the NFL finally publicly point that out.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast on iTunes! (Available on all listening platforms)

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three potential weaknesses for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are stacked in some areas, but will need to make a big leap in 2020 in these categories if they want to return to relevance.

Brady Pfister

by

Deansaid 1

How Good Would Prime Michael Vick Be In 2020?

Forget Lamar Jackson. Would prime Michael Vick be an annual MVP candidate if he was the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback in today's era of football?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

Saving The Falcons: Regarding The National Anthem, Atlanta Falcons Will Kneel (Or Stand) Appropriately

Every NFL team must develop a game plan on how to deal with players who wish to kneel this season during the national anthem to protest social injustice. The Atlanta Falcons realize as much. Good.

Terence Moore

Three potential strengths of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons will make it back to the playoffs, these three areas will carry Atlanta in 2020.

Brady Pfister

OPINION: My three most memorable moments of the Atlanta Falcons

What are the three most memorable moments in my time observing the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Terence Moore

11 times Julio Jones made my day, No. 11: The one-hand grab vs. Giants

Coming in at #11, Julio Jones makes an amazing catch against the Giants in 2015. Is there anything he can't do?

Malik Brown

by

Terence Moore

Matt Ryan Says All The Right Things

Matt Ryan discusses social justice, one-on-one practice with his teammates, and crowd noise with journalists

William B. Carver

COMMENTARY: Matt Ryan more transparent than ever

The longtime Atlanta Falcon quarterback is opening up on thoughts he's had for a while now.

Rashad Milligan

by

Terence Moore

Report: NFL & NFLPA in discussions over shortening 2020 preseason

How many preseason games will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2020?

Dave Holcomb

by

Christian Crittenden

Blitz Zone: Do the Atlanta Falcons have a favorable 2020 schedule?

Do the Atlanta Falcons have a favorable 2020 schedule? William Brandon & Malik Brown go head to head to AGAIN!

Christopher Smitherman II

by

William B. Carver