Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Calls NFL's Coronavirus Guidelines 'Humanly Impossible'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said what a lot of other people are thinking about the NFL's newest COVID-19 guidelines when he called them "humanly impossible" during a radio interview this past week.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do," Harbaugh said in an interview with 105.7 The Fan. "Humanly impossible. So we're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you, know, it's a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice."

The new NFL guidelines, which the league released last week in a memo, suggested that NFL teams keep players six feet away from each other in the locker room, removing furniture and other items, if necessary, to create space. The league is also asking teams to continue meeting virtually, and if that doesn't suffice, the NFL is advising for team meetings to take place outside in open air with everyone wearing a mask.

Parts of the United States have grown content with relaxing restrictions meant to fight COVID-19 despite case numbers continuing to rise in more than 20 states. The US has more than 117,000 deaths from coronavirus, and it's still rising by the hundreds every day.

So it's a great thing that the NFL is still taking the coronavirus seriously. The guidelines absolutely should be in place. But at the same time, there's only so much that is humanly possible, especially in a sport where there's direct contact to opposing players on every single play in practices and games.

It's nice to hear someone in the NFL finally publicly point that out.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast on iTunes! (Available on all listening platforms)

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook