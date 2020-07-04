Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 2: Jones toasts the Panthers for 300 yards

Malik Brown

2016 continued to be a great year for the Falcons offense.

They broke records, outscored opponents by large margins, and looked unstoppable on some Sundays.

Matt Ryan had an MVP season, also while throwing touchdowns to 13 different receivers in the process.

Julio Jones was still Ryan’s favorite target that season, and they both made history one specific week.

It all began week 4, when people around the NFL knew that the Falcons offense was no joke, and also realized Jones was probably still at the peak of his career.

After only having one catch for 16 yards the week before against the New Orleans Saints, Jones came back the following week and put up 300 yards on the Carolina Panthers.

Coming in at no.2 in our top 11 Julio Jones moments, we have his historic game in 2016 against the Panthers.

How It All Started

Ryan was on a mission to find Julio early. The reason may have been because of who was guarding him.

James Bradberry didn’t stand a chance against Jones, as he beat him on comeback routes, streak routes, slant routes, and almost any play you can run.

Bradberry then was injured, which means it was up to Daryl Worley to try and stop Jones.

The Panthers made sure to have help over the top most of the time, but the way Ryan used his eyes to bring attention away to Jones helped.

Not only was it Ryan’s eyes, but Jones exquisite route running helped him get past Worley. Both of those factors played into him being wide open down the field early in the first.

Panthers In Trouble

Once the Panthers realized Worley wasn’t the answer, they switched Bene Benwikere on Jones.

That was the worst mistake possible.

Out of all the corners that lined up against Jones that day, Benwikere got worked the most.

Whether it was man or zone coverage, Jones continued to feast on the Panthers defense.

Late in the fourth quarter with less than four minutes remaining, Ryan found Jones open on a crossing route.

He gave Benwikere a slight stiff arm, and outran every other defender trying to catch him as he went in for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Falcons up 41-26.

The Falcons won the game, and Jones finished the game with 12 catches for 300 yards and touchdown.

A day later, Benwikere was cut from the Panthers. You hate to see it.

Jones reminded us this day that he could whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. 

Moment No. 11: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-top-11-moments-countdown-2020-matt-ryan

Moment No. 10: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-dallas-cowboys-news-julio-jones-jeff-heath-2020-schedule

Moment No. 9: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-week-14-49ers-news

Moment No. 8: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-colts-2011-news

Moment No. 7: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-49ers-top-moments

Moment No. 6: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-nfl-julio-jones-alabama-moments-top-plays-highlights

Moment No. 5: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-tampa-bay-bucs-2017-highlights

Moment No. 4: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-packers-2016-nfc-title-highlights-

Moment No, 3: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-panthers-catch-kuechly-highlights

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Slashes Two Preseason Games

NFL is considering reducing half, if not all Preseason games

William B. Carver

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

Todd Gurley Wishes To Join The Simpsons Cast DOH!

The newest Atlanta Falcons running back wants to be in one of America's longest-running animated series.

Rashad Milligan

Michael Vick almost chose baseball over football

After Michael Vick turned 40 last week, The Falcon Report is looking back on his life. This is one of his weirder moments. Did you know the Atlanta Falcons' great almost played baseball instead of football?

Chris Vinel

REPORT: The NFL will trim training camp rosters

The NFL is reportedly making another coronavirus-related change.

Chris Vinel

Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Falcons In The NFC South?

The Falcons have an improved team, but they still have to go through their division first. Who's their biggest threat?

Malik Brown

Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to make an immediate impact

Former Auburn Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to come in and make an impact right away

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL to cut preseason to two weeks

Who will the Falcons play during the preseason?

Dave Holcomb

BLITZ ZONE: Matt Ryan Is THE BEST Quarterback In The NFC South

Is Matt Ryan the greatest quarterback in the NFC South? Find out on BLITZ ZONE: Falcons Nest!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-1

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you missed on the Falcon Report since June 29th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II