2016 continued to be a great year for the Falcons offense.

They broke records, outscored opponents by large margins, and looked unstoppable on some Sundays.

Matt Ryan had an MVP season, also while throwing touchdowns to 13 different receivers in the process.

Julio Jones was still Ryan’s favorite target that season, and they both made history one specific week.

It all began week 4, when people around the NFL knew that the Falcons offense was no joke, and also realized Jones was probably still at the peak of his career.

After only having one catch for 16 yards the week before against the New Orleans Saints, Jones came back the following week and put up 300 yards on the Carolina Panthers.

Coming in at no.2 in our top 11 Julio Jones moments, we have his historic game in 2016 against the Panthers.

How It All Started

Ryan was on a mission to find Julio early. The reason may have been because of who was guarding him.

James Bradberry didn’t stand a chance against Jones, as he beat him on comeback routes, streak routes, slant routes, and almost any play you can run.

Bradberry then was injured, which means it was up to Daryl Worley to try and stop Jones.

The Panthers made sure to have help over the top most of the time, but the way Ryan used his eyes to bring attention away to Jones helped.

Not only was it Ryan’s eyes, but Jones exquisite route running helped him get past Worley. Both of those factors played into him being wide open down the field early in the first.

Panthers In Trouble

Once the Panthers realized Worley wasn’t the answer, they switched Bene Benwikere on Jones.

That was the worst mistake possible.

Out of all the corners that lined up against Jones that day, Benwikere got worked the most.

Whether it was man or zone coverage, Jones continued to feast on the Panthers defense.

Late in the fourth quarter with less than four minutes remaining, Ryan found Jones open on a crossing route.

He gave Benwikere a slight stiff arm, and outran every other defender trying to catch him as he went in for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Falcons up 41-26.

The Falcons won the game, and Jones finished the game with 12 catches for 300 yards and touchdown.

A day later, Benwikere was cut from the Panthers. You hate to see it.

Jones reminded us this day that he could whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

