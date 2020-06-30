Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 3: Jones Embarrasses Kuechly And The Panthers

Malik Brown

As we’ve stated again and again, Julio Jones seems unstoppable.

He does amazing things and you wonder if he’s even human at times.

In this countdown, we’ve seen some big catches, big games, and big hits from Jones himself.

2015 started off well for the Falcons, but they ended up falling apart towards the middle of the season.

Unfortunately, their division foe Carolina Panthers were having a historical year with an energized defense and Cam Newton having an MVP season.

The first time these two teams faced each other that year, the Panthers obliterated the Falcons 38-0.

They were undefeated all season, until they played the Falcons a second time around.

Coming in at no.3 in our top 11 Julio Jones moments, we have the Julio Jones catch on the Panthers.

How It All Started

It was a grinded out game into the third quarter, with the Panthers leading 10-7.

The Falcons were holding their own, but it seemed like all they needed was a big play to grab the momentum of the game.

It happened with less than three minutes in the third quarter.

The Falcons were lined up five-wide with Jones in the slot. Matt Ryan dropped back, but with pressure coming towards him he scrambled out the pocket.

As he scrambled, he points at Jones letting him know the ball is coming his way.

Jones is double covered down the field, but that didn’t seem to phase Ryan, nor Jones.

Kuechly vs. Jones

Ryan launched the ball downfield, and while it’s in the air, one of the defenders fell to the ground. Which means it was up to Luke Kuechly to stop Jones.

With Kuechly in front of him, Jones went up and grabbed the ball. Kuechly fell.

Jones turned around and sprinted his way into the endzone for an amazing 70-yard touchdown.

The crowd was hype, the team was hype, and Jones was hype. So hype that he dabbed after the touchdown.

The Falcons went on to beat the Panthers and gave them their first loss.

Sadly for them, it had to come in the hands of one of the most epic catches during that season.

If you thought that catch was amazing, wait until you see what we have left for our top two moments from Jones…

Moment No. 11: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-top-11-moments-countdown-2020-matt-ryan

Moment No. 10: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-dallas-cowboys-news-julio-jones-jeff-heath-2020-schedule

Moment No. 9: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-week-14-49ers-news

Moment No. 8: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-colts-2011-news

Moment No. 7: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-49ers-top-moments

Moment No. 6: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-nfl-julio-jones-alabama-moments-top-plays-highlights

Moment No. 5: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-tampa-bay-bucs-2017-highlights

Moment No. 4: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-packers-2016-nfc-title-highlights-

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

Drunkwizard

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

In honor of Michael Vick's 40th birthday on Friday, let's take a look at his days with the Atlanta Falcons and compare them against his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Footballfan55

Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent

What drives undrafted fullback Mikey Daniel?

Jeremy Johnson

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's scheduling footsteps?

Could the proposed schedule for Major League Baseball's return to the field affect the NFL? Is there any chance Matt Ryan and Julio Jones hurt the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 playoff chances? (Spoiler alert: no.) What did Ryan say on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast earlier this week? And should July 10th officially be dedicated to Julio?

Chris Vinel

Julio leads Falcons to the Super Bowl

Julio Jones finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

Malik Brown

Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson joins Chris Smitherman II for an hour of questions from fans about the Atlanta Falcons.

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday June 24th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio Jones handles the Bucs.

Julio Jones doesn't like the Bucs, and you can tell by his performance in 2017.

Malik Brown

NFL Game! Postponed To 2021!?!

NFL Hall of Fame game gets postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns

William B. Carver