The Falcons had a prolific offense in 2016.

Under Kyle Shanahan’s system, the Falcons had the best offense in the league at the time, and nobody could stop them.

It also helps when you have Julio Jones on your team.

The Falcons went 11-5 that season and found themselves in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

We’ve seen what Jones is capable of doing when the bright lights are on, and he didn’t disappoint this time around either.

Coming in at No. 4 in our top 11 moments from Julio Jones, we showcase his performance against the Packers in 2016.

How It All Started

The Falcons already held a 10-0 lead before Jones got going. In the second quarter, Matt Ryan dropped back for a play action pass and hit Jones down the middle of the field for 17 yards.

A few plays later, Ryan found Jones down the field again on a play action pass for 20 yards as he tapped both of his feet inbound before falling out of bounds.

With seven seconds left in the second quarter, Ryan hit Jones for a five-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 24-0 heading into the half.

What happens in the third quarter may have been the best play of the game.

Play Of The Game

On second and 8, Jones shrugged Ladarius Gunter off of him while catching the ball. Gunter then tried to tackle him and fell flat on his face.

Jones ran down the sideline where he was met by another defender, but he stiff armed him as he fell flat on his face as well.

Jones made his way into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. The Falcons went up 31-0 and looked like they weren’t turning their backs.

The Falcons went on to win the game and the NFC title, and Jones finished with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Julio was amazing in this game and in 2016 alone, and two more of his top 5 moments come from this season. Stay tuned to see what they are….

