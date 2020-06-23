Julio Jones is a man amongst boys.

He can singlehandedly put the team on his back and keep them competitive throughout the game.

2014 was a year that the Falcons had an expectational offense, but the defense was probably the worst in the league.

That means it was up to the offense, and Jones, to win them games.

Coming in at no.6 in our top 11 moments from Julio Jones, we have his performance against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

How It All Started

The Falcons didn’t have much of a fighting chance coming into this game. They were playing against one of the best teams in the league, and it was a cold weather game.

If you didn’t know, the Falcons aren’t a good outside team.

The odds were against them, but that didn’t stop Jones from going off on the Packers defense.

Jones had 4 catches in the first half and was already nearing 100 yards at the end of the second quarter. It didn’t matter because the Packers were up 31-7.

Second Half Heroics

In the first play of the second half, Matt Ryan threw deep to Jones as he split two defenders and was eventually stopped at the Packers three-yard line for a 79-yard gain.

The Falcons were able to capitalize and bring the Packers lead down 31-14.

With the score being 34-17 to start the fourth, the Falcons offense had to act fast if they wanted to win.

On first and 15 at the Packers 22-yard line, Ryan lobbed a pass up to Jones near the end zone, and Jones stepped in to make the score 24-34.

Sadly, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were hitting on all cylinders as well that night and scored a touchdown right after.

Just Not Enough

Jones continued his dominance with the Falcons down 40-24, but he was eventually slowed down towards the end of the game.

That allowed other players to step up, and the Falcons brought the game within 6.

If Jones could play defense too that night, they could’ve gotten the stop they needed at the end of the game, but the Packers were able to run the clock out to win the game 43-37.

Jones finished the game with 259 yards and a touchdown, and it was the first of his 200+ yard games.

Even though it came as a lost, Jones showed everybody in the league that he can take an entire pass defense by himself.

Moment No. 11: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-top-11-moments-countdown-2020-matt-ryan

Moment No. 10: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-dallas-cowboys-news-julio-jones-jeff-heath-2020-schedule

Moment No. 9: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-week-14-49ers-news

Moment No. 8: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-julio-jones-colts-2011-news

Moment No. 7: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-news-julio-jones-49ers-top-moments

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook