Falcons 'Not Satisfied' After Marcus Mariota Leads Big Win Over 49ers - Live Game Updates

“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “We’re going to continue to grow … and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”

What are all the things to be proud of as the Atlanta Falcons (jumping to 3-3) played host to the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) for a 1 p.m. matchup inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Let's walk you through the chronology ...

The Falcons are coming off a controversial 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, highlighted by a storming fourth quarter comeback marred by a roughing the passer penalty on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett.

The 49ers arrive in Atlanta after a 37-15 road win over the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco spent the past week practicing in West Virginia.

Arguably the biggest storyline entering the contest is Atlanta's third-ranked rushing offense facing San Francisco's top-ranked rushing defense.

The Falcons are still without their top two running backs, Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, but should find life easier with San Francisco's significant injury woes.

The 49ers will be without three starting defensive linemen - defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. Additionally, starting corner Emmanuel Moseley and starting safety Jimmie Ward are both out.

Offensively, San Francisco is missing starting left tackle Trent Williams and his backup Colton McKivitz, forcing 2021 fifth-round pick and third string offensive tackle Jaylon Moore into action for the second consecutive week.

The Falcons will get starting nickel corner Isaiah Oliver back from his season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 4 of last season but starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) are both inactive.

Here are the inactives for both sides ...

Falcons:

LB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

TE Anthony Firkser

OLB Ade Ogundeji

49ers:

OT Trent Williams

DT Arik Armstead

DE Nick Bosa

S Jimmie Ward

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Danny Gray

The 49ers won the toss and deferred. The Falcons will start with the ball.

First Quarter:

Avery Williams returns the opening kick out across the 25 and the Falcons will begin there.

After a short completion from quarterback Marcus Mariota to Williams and a six-yard run by rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, Mariota hit receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 37-yard gain to move the sticks on 3rd and 3.

On 2nd and 7, Mariota hit tight end Kyle Pitts for a six-yard gain to set up a 3rd and 1. Mariota opted to keep the ball on a read option and gained five more.

The Falcons gave running back Caleb Huntley four straight carries, and he took the team from the San Francisco 15-yard line all the way down to the two.

There, Mariota faked a handoff to Allgeier and threw a tight-window pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who finished through contact above the rim to haul in the touchdown pass. Younghoe Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons marched to the endzone on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that took over six minutes to start the game.

Falcons 7, 49ers 0

Change of Possession

A pair of short runs by running back Jeff Wilson set up a 3rd on 4 for San Francisco. The Falcons dropped seven and had the play well-covered; 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's off-script pass fell incomplete right after rookie linebacker Nate Landman applied pressure.

Williams returned the 49ers' punt 19 yards and set the Falcons up at their own 32.

Change of Possession

After an impressive run by Allgeier to get positive yardage on a well-defended play, Mariota hit rookie receiver Drake London for a 15-yard pickup on a slant route.

A short run by Huntley was followed by a false start on Pitts and block in the back by center Drew Dalman. A three-yard run by Williams was followed by a 10-yard completion from Mariota to Zaccheaus, and Atlanta was forced to punt on 4th and 12.

Change of Possession

San Francisco will begin from its own 11.

A pass to receiver Deebo Samuel and short run by Wilson led to a 3rd and 1. There, Wilson was stood up by Jarrett and the rest of the Falcons' defense, and ... fumbled! It's recovered by corner A.J. Terrell, who beats Garoppolo to the corner and ... fumbles himself, but it's recovered by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins in the endzone for an Atlanta touchdown!

Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons are off and rolling early.

Falcons 14, San Francisco 0

Change of Possession

A six-yard completion to tight end George Kittle is followed by a 14-yard catch-and-run to Samuel as the quarter comes to a close.

Second Quarter:

San Francisco began the quarter with a Brandon Aiyuk fumble - but managed to recover. A nine-yard run by Wilson moved the sticks, and a pair of 12-yard completions to Aiyuk and Kittle kept the offense marching.

The methodical drive was capped off by a receiver screen pass to Aiyuk, with rookie linebacker Troy Andersen a split second late to react, resulting in a 12-yard touchdown.

Robbie Gould's extra point is good, and the 49ers cut Atlanta's lead in half.

Falcons 14, 49ers 7

Change of Possession

Two short runs by Huntley set up a 3rd and 7. Mariota was pressured and forced to scramble, but only managed to get back to the line of scrimmage.

On the return, KhaDarel Hodge had Ray-Ray McCloud lined up, but failed to make the tackle. Andersen ultimately brought McCloud down at the Atlanta 32 after a 35-yard return.

Change of Possession

San Francisco's offense picked up 17 yards on two plays - screen passes to Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk - to move inside the redzone.

A short run by Falcons ex Tevin Coleman paved the way for a 16-yard catch-and-run from Garoppolo to Aiyuk, who beat Terrell on a return route. Gould's extra point splits the uprights, and just like that, the game is all knotted up.

Falcons 14, 49ers 14

Change of Possession

The drive began with a hold on 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, gifting the Falcons an additional five yards. An 8-yard scramble from Mariota led to two one-yard gains from Allgeier and fullback Keith Smith, giving Atlanta a chains-moving first down.

After a Mariota sack and short completion to Pitts, the Falcons were facing a 3rd and 13 - and then, they weren't. Mariota took off right up the middle as pressure closed in and picked up 15 yards, providing Atlanta with a fresh set of downs.

An offsides penalty on the 49ers and three-yard run from Huntley took the clock all the way down to the two-minute warning.

On the first play out of the break, Mariota hit London on a back-shoulder throw for a 20-yard gain. An Allgeier run put Atlanta behind the chains, but the Falcons stayed disciplined to the run, tossing a pitch to Huntley, who gained 16 yards and set up 1st and Goal at the San Francisco 5.

Mariota kept it on the read option and beat a 49ers defender to the corner for his second touchdown of the game, first on the ground.

Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons finish a much-needed 11-play, 75-yard, 6:10 drive in style.

Falcons 21, 49ers 14

Change of Possession

Several short passes from Garoppolo gave San Francisco the ball near midfield. Atlanta nearly finished the half early, as rookie outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie strip sacked Garoppolo, but a holding penalty on fellow outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter stopped the clock and gave San Francisco an additional five yards.

However, it proved to not matter, as Garoppolo targeted Samuel deep and was intercepted by Oliver, bringing the half to the close.

Halftime: Falcons 21, 49ers 14

Third Quarter:

San Francisco will start with the ball.

The 49ers open with two passes, both incomplete. The second, a deep shot from Garoppolo, ended with the ball hitting McCloud's hands, and Terrell down on the field with what appears to be a hamstring injury. Darren Hall enters in his place.

On 3rd and 10, Garoppolo was pressured as Atlanta had good coverage downfield. He dumped it off to Kittle, who was met immediately by linebacker Rashaan Evans short of the sticks.

San Francisco's punt chased Williams back to the six-yard line, but a 29-yard run set Atlanta up at its own 35.

Change of Possession

Mariota and the Falcons begin with a 10-yard catch-and-run to Zaccheaus. The following seven plays were all runs, with Mariota ripping a 20-yarder on a read option, Allgeier getting 20 yards on four carries and Huntley pounding his way for eight yards on two carries.

On 3rd and 3 from the San Francisco 7, Mariota hit Pitts in the endzone for his first touchdown on American soil!

Koo's extra point is true, and the Falcons add to their lead.

Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Change of Possession

Samuel gets a seven-yard carry to start the drive, and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham is down for the Falcons.

A five-yard run by Samuel is followed by a seam shot from Garoppolo, but it's dropped by tight end Charlie Woerner to set up a 3rd and 5. The Falcons blitz, and safety Richie Grant pressures Garoppolo into an underthrown pass to Wilson.

A 46-yard punt by Mitch Wishnowsky is downed at the Atlanta 10-yard line.

Change of Possession

Huntley starts with carries of three and six yards, respectively, to set up 3rd and 1. He's met in the backfield by Warner - but lowers his pads and gets just enough yards to move the chains.

An 8-yard completion from Mariota to Smith is followed by a run by Allgeier for no gain, leading to a 3rd and 2. The Falcons aligned in the pistol formation, and Mariota opted to keep it on the read option. For the first time all day, it didn't work, and the Falcons were forced to punt.

Bradley Pinion's 52-yard punt was fair caught by McCloud at the San Francisco 20.

Change of Possession

Short passes to Samuel and Aiyuk, paired with an intermediate gain on the ground by Coleman, ultimately led to a 3rd and 2 for San Francisco. However, Jarrett jumped offsides on the hard count and gave the 49ers a fresh set of downs.

Fourth Quarter:

Garoppolo starts the final quarter attacking Hall twice, and it didn't work either time. On the first, Hall made an outstanding play to knock away a deep ball to Aiyuk. One snap latter, Garoppolo threw to Samuel, who was hit immediately by Hall. The pass was tipped into the air and intercepted by Hawkins.

Change of Possession

A short run from Huntley and intermediate pass to London set up 3rd and 1. There, Mariota hit Zaccheaus in the flat on a tight-window pitch and catch, giving Atlanta just enough yards for a first down.

Two plays later, the Falcons were faced with 3rd and 5 ... and Mariota had his first incomplete pass of the game, looking for London on an out route.

Pinion's punt lands at the one-yard line, takes a big hop, and stops on a dime as Hodge catches it with his heels right in front of the goal line.

Change of Possession

The 49ers immediately get out of their own end zone as Garoppolo hits Kittle for a nine-yard catch-and-run. A handoff to Wilson gave San Francisco just enough for a first down.

The following play, Ebiketie snuffed out a screen and delayed the play enough to warrant an illegal man downfield penalty. Garoppolo hit Aiyuk for 11 to get the yards back and then some, creating a very manageable 2nd and 4.

A screen pass to Samuel was stopped short of the line to gain by Andersen. On 3rd and 1, Garoppolo used the quarterback sneak to extend the chains.

Garoppolo proceeded to hit Aiyuk for 39, but a holding penalty on San Francisco led to 1st and 20. Garoppolo picked up six on a scramble, and then hit Samuel for a gain of 27. His next pass was batted down and nearly intercepted by Evans.

The 49ers tried to catch the Falcons napping and ran a delay, but Quinton Bell wasn't asleep, filling the run and dropping Wilson for a loss of two. Faced with 3rd and 12, Garoppolo hit Aiyuk for 14 to extend the drive.

A snap infraction by San Francisco puts them behind the chains at 1st and 15, and a screen to Samuel is nearly blown up, but he somehow turns it into a gain of one yard. Cornerback Casey Hayward is down for the Falcons; Dee Alford will enter in his place.

The 49ers hit Kittle for 19 on 2nd and 14 and starting nickel Isaiah Oliver is down on one knee. He walked off the field under his own power, and Mike Ford enters; the Falcons are down all three starting corners.

On 2nd and 1, Garoppolo had Kittle open in the endzone but overthrew him on the run. Alford stood up Coleman on a 3rd and 1 pitch, leading to a crucial 4th and 1.

Garoppolo drops back, looks for Samuel ... and throws low and behind him! It's incomplete!

The Falcons take over.

Change of Possession

Atlanta starts on its own 19. A pitch to Allgeier gets eight yards and sets up a manageable 2nd and 2. Allgeier again gets a nice gain, picking up five yards to give the Falcons a fresh set of downs. The rookie out of BYU picks up two more on 1st and 10, forcing San Francisco to call its final timeout with 2:15 to go.

Another run by Allgeier is stopped at the line of scrimmage, but he stays in bounds and brings the clock down to the two-minute warning. Atlanta will have a 3rd and 8 on other side.

Allgeier's busy drive continued, as he gained five yards while carrying a San Francisco defender on his back. He was ultimately stopped three yards short of the line to gain, forcing a Pinion punt with 1:12 to go.

Change of Possession

San Francisco's final drive went 51 yards on four plays, largely made up of checkdowns and prevent defense.

Final Score: Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Atlanta will hit the road next week for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

