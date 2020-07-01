Falcon Report
TOP TEN Atlanta Falcons News Articles June 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Each month we report the TOP TEN most read articles on our website. While we feel every single piece of content on the website is great, the viewers decided that these ten were the best. If you haven't got a chance to read them then check them out! Our staff covers all things Atlanta Falcons delivering the facts and their take on everything going on revolving the NFL.

TOP TEN Articles of June 2020

1. DeAndre Hopkins doesn't understand that Julio Jones is the standard at WR

2. Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

3. OPINION: If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick

4. OPINION: Roger Goodell, NFL possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

5. Three Potential Weaknesses for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

6. Reasons Why the Atlanta Falcons Will or Won't Make the NFL Playoffs

7. Dante Fowler set for momentous breakout in 2020

8. Who has the upper hand between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos?

9. Three breakout player candidates for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

10. Fox Bet Projects Matt Ryan To Be One Of The Top Passers In The NFL this Season

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

Was Michael Vick Better as an Atlanta Falcon or Philadelphia Eagle?

In honor of Michael Vick's 40th birthday on Friday, let's take a look at his days with the Atlanta Falcons and compare them against his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

How Much Do Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Have Left In The Tank?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Truefalconsfan11

Gurley Should Be Perfect Fit in Falcons' Dynamic Offense

How does Todd Gurley change the Falcons' offense?

Jeremy Johnson

The Three Best Non-QBs The Atlanta Falcons Will Face In 2020

The Atlanta schedule is chalked full of stud signal-callers, but what other players will test the Falcons most in 2020?

Brady Pfister

The Atlanta Falcons Have Their "Neo" (Keanu Neal) Back

What kind of impact will Keanu Neal have on the Falcons in his return?

Jeremy Johnson

Daniel Standing On Solid Character With Battle For Roster Spot Imminent

What drives undrafted fullback Mikey Daniel?

Jeremy Johnson

Julio Jones MOSSES Luke Kuechly

Julio Jones made one of the most amazing catches against the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's scheduling footsteps?

Could the proposed schedule for Major League Baseball's return to the field affect the NFL? Is there any chance Matt Ryan and Julio Jones hurt the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 playoff chances? (Spoiler alert: no.) What did Ryan say on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast earlier this week? And should July 10th officially be dedicated to Julio?

Chris Vinel

Julio leads Falcons to the Super Bowl

Julio Jones finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

Malik Brown