Dante Fowler set for momentous breakout in 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have a gushing pore. The last few years they’ve been forced to pick at it constantly. They’ve took out the tweezers to extract the infected hair. They threw cap space at it. They used draft to try and fill in the hole left.

That’s the Falcons’ pass rush situation for the last (insert amount) years. Vic Beasley was selected eighth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft to be the franchise’s next big-time pass rusher. Beasley was supposed to head the pass rushing-charge with big year after year for the Falcons.

Beasley had a big year.

That was 2016. Beasley had an NFL-high 15.5 sacks that season. He then added only 18 sacks in the years that followed.

He’s entering his first year with the Tennessee Titans after the Falcons decided not to retain their pass sack leader from 2019.

Takk McKinley remains after being a first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The jury is still out if he can fill the Falcons’ pass rushing hole.

The offseason brought about many additions for the Falcons. The biggest and most important one is another attempt to pick at the aching pore.

Dante Fowler Jr. will be the Falcons most impactful addition. Why? Well, he has to be. The Falcons’ pass rush ranked 30th in NFL sack percentage.

If the Falcons contend in 2020 Fowler has had a good season. As with Beasley in 2016, the pass rush breeds success for the way the Falcons play defense.

Fowler had a career high 11.5 sacks last season. He will need to replicate that in 2020. The Falcons don’t have Aaron Donald to take attention away from Fowler. They do have Grady Jarrett. The defensive tackles are comparable in their skillsets.

Jarrett was received a grade of 90.1 by Pro Football Focus. Donald came in with a 93.7. The combination of playing next to talented tackles gives Fowler room to operate.

Fowler fits the Dan Quinn style of defense. Quinn recruited Fowler to the University of Florida. The pair are familiar and have been flirting for a reunion since Fowler went five picks ahead of Beasley in the 2015 draft.

Fowler and Quinn have finally united and the familiarity breeds comfort. Comfort could mean production for the former Gator.