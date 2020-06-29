Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Terence Moore

During Tom Brady's 20 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, he got away with everything.

SpyGate. DeflateGate. 

Any "Gate" you can name.

So this makes sense.

Soon after Brady spent the offseason signing a two-year contract as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he became, well, um, Tom Brady.

That's splendid news if you're into the Bucs.

Not so much for everybody else.

Here's the latest chapter in the hefty Brady book called, "Advanced Cheating For Those Who Don't Need It, But Why Not Do It If You Can Get Away With It?"

Courtesy of COVID-19, state and local authorities around Brady's world in Tampa forbid public gatherings of more than 10 people. So the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has spent at least the last couple of weeks at a Tampa-area high school doing passing drills with (ahem) several of his teammates.

Are we talking about 10 or less players?

Maybe. Then again, it depends on whether you count folks more than once during some of these Brady-led sessions. This nearly 43-year-old master of finding loopholes in NFL rules is trying to get a jump on his peers.

Actually, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the master along these lines and Brady was the mentee.

Whatever the case, Brady has transferred what he learned from his Patriots days to Tampa in ways beyond just his latest team workouts.

Barely a month after Brady signed with the Bucs, a city worker discovered the guy throwing passes with somebody in a Tampa park, when such places were closed at the time due to the coronavirus.  

Then there was the time Brady visited with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which wasn't allowed by NFL rules.

The penalty for Brady after each of those things?

Noting.

He's Tom Brady.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 21: Could the NFL follow in Major League Baseball's scheduling footsteps?

Could the proposed schedule for Major League Baseball's return to the field affect the NFL? Is there any chance Matt Ryan and Julio Jones hurt the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 playoff chances? (Spoiler alert: no.) What did Ryan say on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast earlier this week? And should July 10th officially be dedicated to Julio?

Chris Vinel

Julio leads Falcons to the Super Bowl

Julio Jones finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons defeated the Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship Game.

Malik Brown

Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson joins Chris Smitherman II for an hour of questions from fans about the Atlanta Falcons.

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday June 24th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio Jones handles the Bucs.

Julio Jones doesn't like the Bucs, and you can tell by his performance in 2017.

Malik Brown

NFL Game! Postponed To 2021!?!

NFL Hall of Fame game gets postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns

William B. Carver

Matt Ryan to host radiothon for ATL cause

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to host a radiothon to help Advance the Lives(ATL) of the Black Community

Christian Crittenden

OPINION: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Providing The Next Generation With Role Model

Wallace's impact on NASCAR similar to that of Michael Vick's on the game of football

Jeremy Johnson

by

William B. Carver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding group workouts against recent NFLPA guidelines

Should the NFL enact stricter social distancing rules for its players?

Dave Holcomb

by

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL To Address Reopening Plans In Conference Call On Thursday

How will the NFL reopen the team facilities this summer?

Dave Holcomb