Falcons 'What If?': Turning Points in Atlanta's Playoff-Less Season

Recapping the biggest turning points in the Atlanta Falcons' fifth straight season without reaching the postseason.

The Atlanta Falcons' 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens marked the team's sixth loss in its last seven games ... and also ended all postseason hopes.

A once-promising season that included leading the NFC South at the halfway point spiraled out of control down the stretch, resulting in Atlanta's fifth consecutive playoff-less season.

Where did it all go wrong?

There are several answers, be it inconsistency at quarterback, key injuries or an inability to make the play late in close games.

Regardless of why, the reality is the Falcons were the first team eliminated from the playoffs in the NFL's worst division ... and some of these turning points are a big reason behind it.

Here are the top "what ifs" from Atlanta's season.

Week 1 vs. New Orleans Saints: Blown 16-Point Fourth Quarter Lead

Atlanta's 27-26 home loss to New Orleans feels like ages ago, but the impacts of that game continue to show up. Up 26-10 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons watched as their rivals scored 17 unanswered points to snatch away a season-opening victory in the closing seconds.

The Falcons would still be alive in the division race had they finished that game, and who knows where the season progresses had it started off on a higher note?

Nonetheless, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith looks to build the team his way, finishing should be at the forefront - and watching a lead that large slip away set a poor tone for the remainder of the season, with all but two of Atlanta's losses coming by one possession.

Week 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grady Jarrett's Roughing the Passer Penalty on Tom Brady

Atlanta traveled to Tampa Bay with a chance to accomplish three feats: jump over .500 for the first time since 2017, beat Brady for the first time ever and take return home with the lead of the NFC South. But after three quarters, none looked likely, as the Buccaneers led 21-0.

Over the next 12 minutes, the Falcons came roaring back, making it 21-15 with both the offense and defense rolling. Atlanta's defense quickly had Tampa Bay in a third down situation, and Brady's pass fell incomplete ... but a questionable pass interference call on Falcons corner A.J. Terrell extended the drive.

Still, no harm, no foul, as there was still time and Atlanta had plenty of timeouts. A few plays later, it was third down again, and Jarrett executed a textbook sack on Brady to give the Falcons the ball back ... except things didn't play out that way, as the referees called roughing the passer, effectively ending the contest.

Would the Falcons have scored with three minutes left and no timeouts? Who knows, but with momentum firmly behind them, Atlanta had a chance to accomplish everything it traveled to Tampa Bay to do - but had the opportunity taken away by something out of its control.

While the Falcons would eventually get to the lead of the South, that Sunday in Tampa Bay was a huge opportunity to make a statement and erasing a 21-point lead against Brady would help, if only slightly, erase past demons.