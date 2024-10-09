Falcons Get Update on Injury-Plagued Carolina Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons injury report on Wednesday was relatively good news. The same cannot be said for the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons' opponents on Sunday in an NFC South clash.
Linebacker Troy Andersen was inactive for the Falcons in last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's the only Falcon to not participate in some form on Wednesday.
However, the Panthers held six players out of Wednesday's work including several offensive linemen. Starting center Austin Corbett is reportedly out of the season after tearing a bicep. He hasn't been moved to injured reserve yet, so he received a DNP (did not participate) designation as expected.
Backup center Andrew Raym was held out of last week's game against the Chicago Bears and was still out of practice on Wednesday after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against the Bengals.
Right tackle Taylor Moton was also a DNP with an elbow injury. Moton played 28 snaps against the Bears before being injured. Former Green Bay Packer Yosh Nijman filled in for him while he was out and would be expected to start on Sunday if Moton can't go. Nijman had a lot of experience in his four years in Green Bay, but Sunday was his first action on offense for the Panthers.
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell also missed last week's game against the Bengals. He's the team's third-leading tackler behind safety Xavier Woods and fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson.
It's been a rough month for the Panthers; Thompson was put on injured reserve last week.
Tight end Tommy Tremble and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney are two-more starters who were held out.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/9:
Austin Corbett C Biceps DNP
Josey Jewell LB Hamstring/groin DNP
Diontae Johnson WR Ankle LP (Limited)
Taylor Moton T Elbow DNP
Andrew Raym C Concussion DNP
Tommy Tremble TE Concussion DNP
Jadeveon Clowney OLB Shoulder DNP
A'Shawn Robinson DE Ankle LP
The Falcons and Panthers play on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. Atlanta is currently a 6.0-point favorite according to ESPN.