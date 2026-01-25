SI

Mike Vrabel Makes NFL History With Super Bowl Trip in First Year As Patriots Coach

Blake Silverman|
Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are off the the Super Bowl
Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are off the the Super Bowl | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In this story:

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel is off to the Super Bowl in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach.

It’s been a massive turnaround for New England after two straight 4-13 seasons, and in only the second year with quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. Vrabel became the Patriots’ coach over the offseason after a gap year spent consulting with the Browns following his firing by the Titans after six seasons as Tennessee’s coach. With a Super Bowl trip in Vrabel’s first season coaching New England, the Patriots become the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the Super Bowl after hiring a new head coach and winning four games or fewer the prior season according to ESPN.

Once New England completed a wild 10-7 win in a snowy AFC championship game with the Broncos, Vrabel was understandably filled with joy:

Although Vrabel isn’t the first coach to reach the Super Bowl in their first year leading their team, he’s the first to do it with a group that had such a dreadful record the year before his hiring.

How many first-year NFL head coaches have reached the Super Bowl?

According to ESPN, Vrabel is the eighth first-year coach to reach the Super Bowl, and the first to accomplish the feat since Gary Kubiak did it with the Broncos in 2015. There was even a Super Bowl matchup between two first-year coaches back in ‘02, when Jon Gruden and the Bucs took on his former team and Bill Callahan’s Raiders. Here’s a look at all other head coaches who made a trip to the Super Bowl in their first season in the role, and how they fared:

Coach

Team

Year

Super Bowl Result

Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots

2026

TBD

Gary Kubiak

Denver Broncos

2015

Win

Jim Caldwell

Indianapolis Colts

2009

Loss

Jon Gruden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2002

Win

Bill Callahan

Oakland Raiders

2002

Loss

George Seifert

San Francisco 49ers

1989

Win

Red Miller

Denver Broncos

1977

Loss

Don McCafferty

Baltimore Colts

1970

Win

Vrabel’s Patriots will take on the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Seahawks and Rams in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Share on XFollow blakesilverman
Home/NFL