Mike Vrabel Makes NFL History With Super Bowl Trip in First Year As Patriots Coach
Mike Vrabel is off to the Super Bowl in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach.
It’s been a massive turnaround for New England after two straight 4-13 seasons, and in only the second year with quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. Vrabel became the Patriots’ coach over the offseason after a gap year spent consulting with the Browns following his firing by the Titans after six seasons as Tennessee’s coach. With a Super Bowl trip in Vrabel’s first season coaching New England, the Patriots become the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the Super Bowl after hiring a new head coach and winning four games or fewer the prior season according to ESPN.
Once New England completed a wild 10-7 win in a snowy AFC championship game with the Broncos, Vrabel was understandably filled with joy:
Although Vrabel isn’t the first coach to reach the Super Bowl in their first year leading their team, he’s the first to do it with a group that had such a dreadful record the year before his hiring.
How many first-year NFL head coaches have reached the Super Bowl?
According to ESPN, Vrabel is the eighth first-year coach to reach the Super Bowl, and the first to accomplish the feat since Gary Kubiak did it with the Broncos in 2015. There was even a Super Bowl matchup between two first-year coaches back in ‘02, when Jon Gruden and the Bucs took on his former team and Bill Callahan’s Raiders. Here’s a look at all other head coaches who made a trip to the Super Bowl in their first season in the role, and how they fared:
Coach
Team
Year
Super Bowl Result
Mike Vrabel
New England Patriots
2026
TBD
Gary Kubiak
Denver Broncos
2015
Win
Jim Caldwell
Indianapolis Colts
2009
Loss
Jon Gruden
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2002
Win
Bill Callahan
Oakland Raiders
2002
Loss
George Seifert
San Francisco 49ers
1989
Win
Red Miller
Denver Broncos
1977
Loss
Don McCafferty
Baltimore Colts
1970
Win
Vrabel’s Patriots will take on the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Seahawks and Rams in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.
