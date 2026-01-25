Mike Vrabel Makes NFL History With Super Bowl Trip in First Year As Patriots Coach

Mike Vrabel is off to the Super Bowl in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach.

It’s been a massive turnaround for New England after two straight 4-13 seasons, and in only the second year with quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. Vrabel became the Patriots’ coach over the offseason after a gap year spent consulting with the Browns following his firing by the Titans after six seasons as Tennessee’s coach. With a Super Bowl trip in Vrabel’s first season coaching New England, the Patriots become the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the Super Bowl after hiring a new head coach and winning four games or fewer the prior season according to ESPN.

Once New England completed a wild 10-7 win in a snowy AFC championship game with the Broncos, Vrabel was understandably filled with joy:

Although Vrabel isn’t the first coach to reach the Super Bowl in their first year leading their team, he’s the first to do it with a group that had such a dreadful record the year before his hiring.

How many first-year NFL head coaches have reached the Super Bowl?

According to ESPN, Vrabel is the eighth first-year coach to reach the Super Bowl, and the first to accomplish the feat since Gary Kubiak did it with the Broncos in 2015. There was even a Super Bowl matchup between two first-year coaches back in ‘02, when Jon Gruden and the Bucs took on his former team and Bill Callahan’s Raiders. Here’s a look at all other head coaches who made a trip to the Super Bowl in their first season in the role, and how they fared:

Coach Team Year Super Bowl Result Mike Vrabel New England Patriots 2026 TBD Gary Kubiak Denver Broncos 2015 Win Jim Caldwell Indianapolis Colts 2009 Loss Jon Gruden Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2002 Win Bill Callahan Oakland Raiders 2002 Loss George Seifert San Francisco 49ers 1989 Win Red Miller Denver Broncos 1977 Loss Don McCafferty Baltimore Colts 1970 Win

Vrabel’s Patriots will take on the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Seahawks and Rams in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated