Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins Shares Head-Turning Falcons Story

Back in May 2025, the New England Patriots quietly took care of their own, re-signing safety Jaylinn Hawkins in a move that’s aged like fine wine. What looked like solid depth insurance at the time has turned into one of the sharper roster calls the front office made all year.

Hawkins, now 27, originally landed in New England in 2024 on a one-year prove-it deal and made the most of every snap. He suited up for all 17 games, earned seven starts, and stacked 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a pass breakup while doing plenty of the dirty work on the back end. Before Foxborough, Hawkins came up with the Atlanta Falcons, but now that he’s finally opening up about how that breakup went down, let’s just say the locker-room tea is officially boiling.

Jaylinn Hawkins Sheds Light on Falcons Exit

Jaylinn Hawkins recently chopped it up with Ari Meirov on the NFL Spotlight, and the convo drifted straight into the cold, business-heavy side of the league.

#Patriots standout S Jaylinn Hawkins opens up about how being told to take a paycut on money he earned during his rookie contract led to his surprising release by the #Falcons in 2023.



“I never really addressed this…” https://t.co/y7N7VfCI9d pic.twitter.com/0oraR3tQR7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2026

In the video, Meirov asked, “At what point did you realise that this league is not just a game?” and Hawkins immediately answered, “I never really addressed this… I learned early on my 4th year… I was supposed to receive, like, a bonus… asked me to take a paycut and break that bonus into incentives. Things weren’t going as said, and I asked for a trade… then asked them I to release me.”



He then explained about he chose to be on himself and take the risk, wanting to do what he loved doing, ending it by saying how it all worked out in the end.



Fast forward, and that gamble paid off . With the New England Patriots, Hawkins has quietly stacked a rock-solid résumé. He’s totaled 69 tackles, including 44 solo stops and 25 assists, chipped in 1.5 sacks, forced and recovered a fumble, and snagged three interceptions.

The irony is thick. Hawkins entered the league as a fourth-round pick, No. 134 overall, selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a standard four-year rookie deal worth $3,961,916, averaging $990,479 per year, with a $666,916 signing bonus that made up all of his guaranteed money. It was a textbook rookie contract, until the business got messy.

Now? Hawkins is proof that sometimes the smartest move is trusting your own tape. The Patriots are at the top of the AFC East and fighting for the No.1 seed. They square off against the Dolphins in Week 18 . And Hawkins is at the center of the D-line.

