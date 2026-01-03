Falcons' Kaden Elliss Gets Some Love From NFL Analyst for Strong Season

Linebacker Kaden Elliss has been one of the Atlanta Falcons’ best defenders over the past three seasons; however, he continues to fly under the radar in the eyes of the national media. That is, until this week, when NFL Analyst Steve Wyche gave him a shout-out on X on Monday.

“I will say it for the 100th time: Kaden Ellis is the most underrated player in the NFL,” Wyche wrote.

He spelled Elliss’s name wrong, but it’s the thought that counts, and his message is not wrong at all. Since joining the Falcons in 2023, Elliss has recorded 100 or more total tackles and 3.5 or more sacks in each season, including hauling in interceptions in his last two seasons.

Elliss is currently sixth in the NFL in solo tackles since 2023 with 224.

On the season, Elliss has 101 total tackles (57 solo, 44 assisted), 10 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and five passes defended. On Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, the game that prompted Wyche’s tweet, Elliss had three total tackles, a quarterback hurry, and an impressive pass breakup in coverage against one of the best receivers in the NFL, Puka Nacua.

Where the defender excels is when it comes to rushing the passer. He is second in the league amongst all linebackers in terms of total pressures (per PFF) with 29. Elliss’s 18.9% win rate is fourth among linebackers who have played 20% of their team’s pass-rushing snaps. It is first amongst those who have played 50% of their team’s snaps.

Elliss is one of only four Falcons all-time to record multiple seasons with 10 or more tackles for losses.

As of December 10th, 2025, Elliss was the only player in the NFC with eight or more tackles for losses, three or more sacks, 80 or more tackles and an interception.

Kaden Elliss is one of four Falcons all-time to record multiple seasons with 10+ tackles for loss 🔥#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/iRBqfCuHjI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 15, 2025

Last season, Elliss became one of just three defenders all-time to have five sacks (including a strip sack), 150 tackles and an interception in a single season and he was the only player in the league last season to have 150+ tackles and five or more sacks.

As Wyche said in his tweet, Elliss is absolutely underrated in the NFL. The defender is set to be a free agent this offseason, and the Falcons should do everything in their power to try and retain him.

