Multiple Falcons Players Among Finalists for Key Awards

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to be well-represented as award season approaches, with three players named as finalists across two different categories.

Running back Bijan Robinson is one of the five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. He is a finalist along with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

On the defensive side of the ball, Atlanta stands out with two rookies vying for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and safety Xavier Watts give the Falcons multiple chances to take home hardware as they compete with Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori and Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger for the award.

Robinson led the entire NFL in total yards from scrimmage, with 2,298 yards, with nearly 200 more yards than second-place McCaffrey. It is the 12th most yards from scrimmage in a single season in NFL history, and the most of any player in the last six seasons, with Robinson outgaining Saquon Barkley’s legendary 2024 season (in which he won offensive player of the year) by 15 yards.

Robinson had seven games this season with 150 or more scrimmage yards; no other player in the NFL had more than four. His 93-yard rushing touchdown against the Rams in Week 17 stood as the longest run of the 2025 season, and his 81-yard score against the Bills was the third longest.

Defensively, Pearce had 10.5 sacks, nearly doubling the total of the second-place finisher, fellow Falcon Jalon Walker, with 5.5. It was the most sacks in a season by a rookie since Micah Parsons 13.0 in 2021.

Pearce also tied Parsons for the second most consecutive games with a sack by a rookie in NFL history, accomplishing the feat in six straight games.

Watts' five interceptions not only led all rookies, but were tied for the second most in the NFL. The only player with more interceptions than Watts was Bears safety Kevin Byard with seven.

He became the first defender since 2017 to have 60 or more tackles and three or more interceptions in their rookie season, joining teammate Jessie Bates as the only players to achieve this feat in the last eight seasons.

The trio’s recognition not only reflects their individual excellence but also signals a promising foundation for the Falcons as they build toward sustained success in the years ahead.

