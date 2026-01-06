Is Bijan Robinson MVP Worthy? His Falcons Teammate Screams Yes

Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson ended the season with 2,298 total yards from scrimmage. He was the NFL’s yards from scrimmage leader for 2025 and finished with the 12th most yards in a single season in NFL history.

Running back Tyler Allgeier had some high praise for Robinson following Atlanta’s 19-17 Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints to close out the season. Anything short of some serious hardware would mean Robinson got snubbed.

“If he doesn’t win the freaking MVP, I don’t know who the hell should, man,” Allgeier said.

Robinson undoubtedly had a special season in 2025, with former head coach Raheem Morris calling him the best player in the league on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for Robinson, the Falcons' poor record (they finished one game under .500 at 8-9), coupled with the fact that the award has become “the best QB award,” hurts hus chances.

However, he has a legitimate shot at winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. Philadelphia Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley won the award in 2024, a season in which he had 2,283 yards from scrimmage, 15 fewer than Robinson has this season. Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per touch this season, 0.3 more than Barkley did last season.

Robinson had seven games this season with 150 or more total yards, the most in the NFL and three more than second-place Puka Nacua, who had four such games. Robinson also had the longest rush of the season, a 93-yard house call against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

His 81-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills was the third-longest rush of the season, trailing only himself and Johnathon Taylor (83-yard touchdown).

Robinson and Rico Dowdle were the only backs in the NFL this season to post two of the league’s top 10 single-game rushing performances, erupting for 195 yards on the ground against the Rams and 170 against the Bills.

While Robinson won’t end up as the league’s MVP, he was undoubtedly the Falcons' most valuable player on offense. He ended the season with the most touchdowns (11) scored by all of Atlanta’s skill position players. He led the Falcons’ skill position players in yards in 13 of Atlanta’s 17 games this season. The Falcons' offense would not have scored nearly as much as it did this season if Robinson were not on the team.

While Robinson is certainly one of the best players in the entire NFL, an MVP award is not realistic this season. However, the running back should certainly be First Team All-Pro and has a serious case to be the Offensive Player of the Year.

