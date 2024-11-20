Brian Daboll Discusses Giants Quarterbacks' New Roles
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll plans to use all four quarterbacks under contract with the team.
The four, for those keeping score at home, are Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, and newly signed practice squadder Tim Boyle.
Daboll said DeVito would take the reps with the starters, and Lock, as he’s done all season, would run the scout team. Meanwhile, Jones and Boyle will help in the individual drills, serving as a passer for drills involving receiving.
That’s quite a fall for Jones, whom the team hoped would be their long-term franchise quarterback. But Daboll said Jones has been handling his demotion as well as he can given the circumstances.
“Daniel's been a pro. I've said that before,” Daboll said. “It's not the easiest situation; I understand that. But he came in good into the meetings, [with a] good attitude [and will] be out here at practice.”
Daboll declined to say if Jones, the fourth quarterback in drills during Wednesday's practice, would be the emergency quarterback going forward, saying they’d decide at the end of the week. But it would seem unlikely that the team would sign Boyle to the 53-man roster for that purpose after he just got here.
As for any potential blowback from the locker room–defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence went on the record with reporters on Tuesday, expressing confusion over why the move was made; Daboll didn’t seem too concerned that it would be a problem.
“Look, everybody's not gonna agree with the decision, and I understand that,” he said. “We make the decision we feel is best, and then we move forward.”
Even if someone as influential as Lawrence voices concern about the move?
“I respect Dex a great deal. We were just talking a little while ago, not about that, but again, everybody's gonna have certain opinions. I got a lot of respect for all our players. We'll be focused and do what we need to do to play our best against Tampa.”
Daboll declined to say if DeVito would be the quarterback for the rest of the year or if it would be a week-by-week situation. He also declined to speculate if Jones would continue to be with the team for the rest of the year, saying that he was focused on getting the team ready for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.