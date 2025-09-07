Chase Daniel Makes Bold Prediction Regarding NY Giants Quarterback Situation
When a team trades up to select its quarterback of the future, the clock immediately starts ticking on the veteran bridge option. Because the New York Giants have a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler like Russell Wilson serving as their placeholder, there was an expectation that management would slow down that clock.
That might still happen -- head coach Brian Daboll continues to show ardent support for Wilson as the current starter -- but many people now anticipate seeing rookie Jaxson Dart take the field in the first half of the 2025-26 season. QB-turned-analyst/podcast co-host Chase Daniel is one of the 22-year-olds' most vocal advocates.
During an episode of Scoop City, NFL insider Dianna Russini informed Daniel that the Giants organization is impressed but not surprised by how Dart excelled in the preseason, which only made the 2007 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year feel even more bullish about his Big Blue quarterback stance.
"The Giants see Jaxson Dart the same way I do…according to {Russini}," Daniel posted on X. "He will be their starter soon. There are different test points for a rookie QB, and he has flown by them."
The sense of urgency is generally high regarding first-round selections, and Daniel argues that the former Ole Miss star has only ramped that up based on how he has conducted himself on and off the field.
Furthermore, he believes Daboll himself is under considerable pressure to set this squad on a favorable path this season.
The best way to do that may be by introducing fans to a new franchise keystone.
"The way for Brian Daboll to keep his job in a losing season is to show some hope and growth with Jaxson Dart and what this team could be," Daniel said.
"You could sell hope to an owner, and you can sell a plan to an owner, whereas if you play Russell the whole year and you win nine games, you don't make the playoffs... I don't know."
The NY Giants have plenty to weigh, both in the short and long term
If the Giants win nine games with the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL, one year after losing a team-record 14 games, Daboll will almost certainly retain his post.
Otherwise, there was no point in bringing him back in the first place. Heck, the man may even receive Coach of the Year votes if this squad earns a winning campaign.
However, if New York staggers for an extended stretch, then it is perfectly logical to start Dart. Many will argue that the newcomer should get the job, even if the team is performing well, much like the organization did with Eli Manning 21 years ago.
Since the Giants are outside of title contention, the prudent course of action could be to give the heir apparent as many reps as possible.
The fact that Dart is already above respected veteran Jameis Winston on the depth chart suggests that it is only a matter of time before he takes snaps under center during the regular season.
Chase Daniel thinks the swap should occur imminently, if not already. Russell Wilson will get the opportunity to allay skepticism in Week 1, however. If he delivers against the reigning NFC runner-up Washington Commanders this Sunday afternoon, then the 36-year-old could buy himself more leeway.
But the young buck's presence looms large. Although there is much more excitement surrounding Dart, both signal-callers elicit optimism from the fan base. Regardless of how the quarterback situation develops in 2025, the Giants must enter next offseason with momentum.
