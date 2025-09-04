NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Reflects on His Upcoming 200th Career Start
It’s not every day that an NFL player makes it to his 200th career start, but for New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, that’s indeed what’s on tap this Sunday when the Giants open their 2025 season against the Washington Commanders on the road.
Wilson, who is on his fourth NFL team since entering the league as a third-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, has been knee deep with ensuring he knows the Giants playbook inside and out, that his teammates are all on the same page, and that the lines of communication with head coach Brian Daboll and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are open.
But on Wednesday, Wilson took a few minutes to reflect and respond to a question about his longevity, which has seen him log a 121-77-1 career record that’s had 10 Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls, and one championship sprinkled in along the way.
“I think to be able to have 200 career starts, regular season starts, and not even count the playoffs, it's a blessing,” Wilson said after practice.
“I think longevity, I think also just the will and determination to have a plan. Meaning, what's my treatment schedule? What time am I waking up? What time are you doing this?
“The consistency and the obsession with that. What time are we watching the film? Knowing that it's Tuesday, we're doing what we're doing. On Wednesday, we know exactly what we're doing. That plan and building that out and having a vision for it.”
Wilson’s regimented schedule and attention to detail have all drawn rave reviews from his teammates, who also view it as a calming and reassuring characteristic.
“He has a unique plan on how he wants to start the game, how he wants to go into the game, and it’s my job to try to get my routine down so I’m just taking the lead into him,” said receiver Malik Nabers.
“He helps me also, so I’m trying to get his routine a little bit, trying to see how he warms up for the game–try to see if it helps me.”
Head coach Brian Daboll said he’s enjoyed getting to know Wilson as a person both on and off the field, and has developed an appreciation for what the veteran brings to the locker room.
“You watch him, you have a great appreciation for how he's played the game for a long time,” Daboll said. “Again, glad we have him. He's putting in the work.”
Work is certainly something Wilson said he’s not afraid to do.
“One of my favorite scriptures is Habakkuk 2:2. It says, ‘Write it out plain so they can see it and run to it.’ I think a big part of it for me is writing it out, seeing it, and then doing it.
“God's blessed me with a lot of talent. I have a lot of great people around me to push me and challenge me. I love that every day. Just being around these guys makes it fun. I get to do what I love to do with a lot of great guys.”
