Jaxson Dart Listed as QB2 on NY Giants’ Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be hoping to keep the answers to the team’s actual depth chart a secret until its Week 1 regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Still, if the unofficial depth chart released on Tuesday is any indication of how he’s thinking, then the cat is out of the bag.
Rookie Jaxson Dart is listed as QB2, behind starter Russell Wilson, on the document, which is prepared by the team’s public relations staff and not the coaching staff.
Dart’s fine summer included a 68% accuracy rate that would have been even better had his receivers not dropped three of his passes.
Per Pro Football Focus, Dart finished with the third-best passer rating out of quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks this preseason, Dart’s 113.1 rating coming in just behind Kyle Allen of the Lions and Skylar Thompson of the Steers.
While this move isn’t a surprise in itself, given how well Dart played in the preseason, the big question now remains if the Giants intend to leave all three quarterbacks active on Sundays.
Doing so would allow the coaches flexibility in choosing who plays if Wilson can’t go.
However, if injuries accumulate, necessitating a roster spot for a player at another position, the third quarterback would then be designated as the emergency signal caller. This means he would not be eligible to play unless the two players ahead of him are unable to continue.
At right guard, Greg Van Roten is listed ahead of Evan Neal, a move that comes as little surprise given the inconsistencies of Neal, who attempted to convert to guard this summer at the NFL level.
And at the second cornerback spot, where there was a battle between Cor’Dale Flott and Deonte Banks for the starting job, that position appears headed for a rotation, as was suspected.
Both players missed time this summer with injuries, with Banks having missed the last two preseason games with an undisclosed injury issue.
That gave way for Flott, who throughout the preseason was listed with Banks as the starter at that other cornerback spot, to step up and keep the competition close, which he has apparently done if the information on the unofficial depth chart is to be believed.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.