NY Giants Among Top 11 Teams Under Most Pressure in 2025
New York Giants co-owner John Mara might have reaffirmed his confidence in general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, but Tom Blair of NFL.com didn’t hesitate to include the Giants as No. 8 on his list of the 11 teams under the most pressure heading into the new season.
"How much of last year's dismal 14-loss campaign can be blamed on rotten quarterback play?” Blair asked.
“Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are surely hoping the answer is a ton, and that the installation of Russell Wilson under center will showcase the soundness of the rest of this roster.
"The catch is, Wilson's got questions to answer of his own, with his 37th birthday approaching and his last 4,000-yard season (2020) drifting further into the past."
The concerns surrounding the quarterback situation are undeniable. The most significant change the organization made to the offense is the addition of the trio of Super Bowl champion Wilson, former Pro Bowler Jameis Winston, and talented rookie Jaxson Dart. New York is counting on the man under center to light up the scoreboard far more frequently this year.
Wilson will begin the season atop the depth chart, motivated to make the most of what could be his final opportunity to start in this league.
He can get the ball out quickly, limit turnovers, and stretch the field with his famous "moon balls," potentially paving the way for Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson to all make a visible impact.
Nevertheless, the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro must still be able to lean on his offensive line. The Giants are expected to construct the same wall of protection that began the 2024-25 season before injuries piled up, but Evan Neal is the player to watch.
Although the health of left tackle Andrew Thomas is undoubtedly the biggest topic of conversation on the O-line, how Neal transitions to guard could determine how strong or weak this unit will be this season.
Stabilizing the trenches would not only benefit Russell Wilson but also the team. It could also revitalize Big Blue's rushing attack.
Giants fans are hopeful that second-year talent Tyrone Tracy Jr. can form a tantalizing thunder and lightning duo in the backfield with versatile rookie Cam Skattebo.
This will not be Brandon Jacobs/Ahmad Bradshaw 2.0 -- Jacobs was a mammoth of a man, and Tracy and Skattebo are each listed below 6-feet -- but New York's offense will ideally feature more variety.
The Giants will continue to dwell in the NFC basement if they do not drastically improve upon the 16.1 points per game they averaged last season. However, both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are trusting that the defense will pick up the slack if and when necessary.
Will a much-hyped front-seven boost Big Blue?
While the modified quarterback room takes precedence above all else, this regime knows that an elite defensive line could buy it some more time.
Former Penn State game-wrecker Abdul Carter pairs with two-time Pro Bowl selection Brian Burns and solid fourth-year outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, comprising one of the most fascinating edge rusher groups in the NFL. Dexter Lawrence II can aid them in their sack-seeking mission while also leading the squad's run defense efforts.
Those four men are the essence of this robust front-seven, but others will need to do their part if Shane Bowen's defense is going to become legitimately ferocious. Rookie Darius Alexander should receive more responsibilities as the campaign progresses, and Roy Robertson-Harris must offer serviceable production as well.
When the D-line is unable to get home, the burden shifts to the secondary to halt any momentum. Safeties Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, and cornerbacks Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, and Dru Phillips should possess the collective ability to compete at a more than adequate level.
There are uncertainties abound, though, and they exist throughout the roster. Over the next 40-plus days, the Giants must clear up as many of them as they can.
