Darius Slayton on Return to NY Giants, Daniel Jones, and More
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has experienced significant changes in the last year, both personally and professionally. The man rolls with the punches and puts in the work. Now, after reaping the benefits of that resilient approach, he is hoping to become the best version of himself.
Despite exhibiting inconsistent play and enduring some organizational instability, Slayton has managed to be a worthwhile contributor on the field and a valuable voice in the locker room during the first six seasons of his NFL career.
The Giants showed the 28-year-old how much he means to them when they awarded him a three-year, $36 million contract with $22 million guaranteed. Many predicted that Slayton would go somewhere else in free agency, but Big Blue was determined to keep the veteran pass-catcher.
And he is grateful to return to the franchise that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
"Free agency's a crazy time," Slayton told NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov. "People pop out of the woodwork. This team is pursuing you, and then they sign somebody else, and then this team makes a trade, and there's so much chaos that goes on.
"It was a whirlwind, but ultimately I ended up back with the Giants, and I was happy with that decision."
Slayton, one of the two longest tenured members on the Giants roster (defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence being the other), has surpassed 45 receptions and 700 yards in four different campaigns.
He’s coming off a down year, though, largely due to the arrival of Malik Nabers as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Still, Slayton posted 39 catches for 573 yards and two touchdowns, but recorded seven drops.
Slayton hopes to take the next step with NY Giants' new QB
Subpar quarterback play has partially prevented Slayton from elevating his game. He is eager to unlock the breadth of his playmaking abilities with Russell Wilson under center.
But Slayton admitted that he did not have an easy time saying goodbye to the last starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, who was released after Week 10 last season.
"It was not an ideal situation, both as a friend and football player," he said. "But at the end of the day, he knows what this business is. I know what this business is. It's results-based.
"And we weren't good enough the previous few years on offense. And typically, the tip of that spear is the quarterback... But I think he'll show who he is where he is now (Indianapolis Colts), and I think that he will be a successful quarterback in this league."
While Slayton's support of Jones is nice, he and the Giants are under pressure to score in this upcoming campaign. They ranked 31st in points per game and 30th in total yards per game during the previous season. Wilson will ideally open up the field more for the receiving corps.
The Super Bowl XLVIII champion's penchant for throwing deep passes should work in Slayton's favor and potentially add a new dimension to the offense. It's time to add some spice to what has been an overall bland unit.
Although it extends beyond on-field production, this group requires emotional strength. Slayton can help on that front as well.
Darius Slayton is locker room model and mentor
The Norcross, Georgia native is already one of the Giants' most trusted leaders, a role he takes very seriously. He takes pride in being able to connect with players from diverse backgrounds.
Before inking a lucrative deal, the former Auburn standout was strong-armed into forfeiting the proven performance escalator in his rookie contract to retain a roster spot. He responded to the unfortunate circumstances by trudging forward. And look where it got him.
Slayton hopes other Giants players can learn from his unique NFL journey.
"I'm now in a position in my seventh year in the league where there's nobody I can't relate to," he told Meirov.
"If you're an undrafted, late-round guy, I know what it's like to be you. "If you're one of the highest-paid guys in your position room, I now know what it's like to be you.
"Have you ever been a guy who's had 10-plus targets in a game? I know what it's like to be you. Did you ball as a rookie? I know what it's like to be you. Have you played multiple years and had matchups with number one corners? I know what it's like to be you."
The wide-ranging perspectives this individual can provide to New York's locker room, especially the youngsters, are a crucial part of any turnaround. Yes, he will need to come through on the gridiron and clean up some of the mistakes, but Slayton brings a mindset the Giants as a whole must embody.
By the sound of it, he will do everything possible to ensure they do just that.
