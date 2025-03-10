Surprise! Giants Re-sign Receiver Darius Slayton
In the first major surprise of the free agency period for the New York Giants, the team and receiver Darius Slayton, who at one point appeared to be headed in different directions after the team declined to extend Slayton’s contract last year, have decided that they want each other for the long term after all.
Slayton, the Giants “Walter Payton Man of the Year” nominee last year and a respected voice in the locker room, has agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal.
Slayton, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, has been the Giants receiving yardage leader in four of his six seasons with the team and has recorded at least 700 receiving yards in four of his six seasons.
Despite the addition of rookie first-rounder Malik NAbers last year, Slayton only saw a slight dip in his pass targets, dropping from 79 in 2023 to 71 in 2024.
But his receptions also dipped. He caught 39 balls in 16 games played, his lowest total since he caught 26 passes in 13 games played during the 2021 season.
Slayton’s return means the Giants won’t have to worry about finding a WR2 option for their receiver corps. It also ensures they have a leadership voice returning to the locker room after bleeding leadership through free agency over the last two offseasons.
Slayton and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, also a 2019 draft pick, are the two longest-tenured members of the Giants currently on the roster.
More Giants Free Agency Coverage
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito
- Report: Giants Agree to Terms with ex-Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
- Giants Boost D-Line Depth by Adding Roy Robertson-Harris