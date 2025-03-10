Giants Country

Surprise! Giants Re-sign Receiver Darius Slayton

Slayton gets his third contract with the Giants and a nice pay raise to go with it.

Patricia Traina

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first major surprise of the free agency period for the New York Giants, the team and receiver Darius Slayton, who at one point appeared to be headed in different directions after the team declined to extend Slayton’s contract last year, have decided that they want each other for the long term after all.

Slayton, the Giants “Walter Payton Man of the Year” nominee last year and a respected voice in the locker room, has agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal

Slayton, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, has been the Giants receiving yardage leader in four of his six seasons with the team and has recorded at least 700 receiving yards in four of his six seasons.

Despite the addition of rookie first-rounder Malik NAbers last year, Slayton only saw a slight dip in his pass targets, dropping from 79 in 2023 to 71 in 2024. 

But his receptions also dipped. He caught 39 balls in 16 games played, his lowest total since he caught 26 passes in 13 games played during the 2021 season.

Slayton’s return means the Giants won’t have to worry about finding a WR2 option for their receiver corps. It also ensures they have a leadership voice returning to the locker room after bleeding leadership through free agency over the last two offseasons. 

Slayton and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, also a 2019 draft pick, are the two longest-tenured members of the Giants currently on the roster.

More Giants Free Agency Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Transactions