Top Mistake Giants Made in 2025 That They Can't Repeat

When the New York Giants confirmed they would retain Joe Schoen, the fifth-year general manager acknowledged some of the philosophical mistakes he had made during his tenure.

It will not be easy for him to correct all his blunders; however, the biggest of which has been overpaying players who have vastly underachieved.

One contract specifically stands out as burdensome, for it could negatively affect how the Giants do business this offseason.

New York's biggest oversight of 2025, which was a considerable risk even at the time, was re-signing Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

The veteran wide receiver recorded 37 receptions on 63 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown in 14 games during the 2025 campaign. He could not shake his worst habits, posting a 14.0 drop percentage , his six drops tying him for 15th most league-wide, and 11th most among strictly receivers, according to PFF's data.

When the Giants needed Slayton the most after Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, Slayton frequently struggled to come through for the Jaxson Dart-led offense. However, it is not just his underwhelming performance that invalidates Schoen's leap of faith.

The logic behind handing out such a contract is quite difficult to defend. One year after the Philadelphia Eagles inked former Big Blue running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, the Giants committed a similar deal to a talent that was never really in line to be a No. 1 receiver.

Slayton's appeal lay in the consistency he offered as a secondary pass-catcher and the strong leadership he provided in the locker room. Still, those qualities did little to elevate the team's standings.

Why this contract could come back to bite the Giants

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Following a second consecutive last-place finish in the NFC East, it is obvious that Schoen made a head-scratching investment. The money could have been used for several other positional needs.

Furthermore, the decision to remain loyal to Slayton may now hinder New York in any negotiations with unrestricted free agent Wan'Dale Robinson .

The 25-year-old broke out in his fourth NFL season, registering 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four TDs. He also dramatically increased his average depth of target, rising from 5.1 to 9.0.

Robinson clearly has a rapport with Dart, boasts fairly reliable hands, and proved he is more versatile than many initially believed.

Rather than taking the time to mold another receiver or scouring the open market for a replacement option, it is logical for the Giants to bring back someone they already know.

Unfortunately, allocating an average annual salary that could exceed $15 million might be impractical when Slayton is already raking in a decent chunk of cash.

Instead of using draft capital to upgrade the secondary, reinforce the offensive line, or address the ailing run defense, the front office may now choose to prioritize receiver. An impactful playmaker would certainly benefit Dart, but there is something to be said for trusting guys you have already developed.

The Big Blue brass took care of a homegrown talent who seemingly possessed limited upside, and because of that ill-advised choice, they could lose one who stepped up in 2025.

Learning from mistakes is essential, but some errors in judgment will have lasting consequences. Grossly overpaying players whose roles and production don't fit their contracts is one of them.

