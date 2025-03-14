WR Darius Slayton Explains Why He Decided to Return to the Giants
At the end of last year, it wasn't hard to miss how New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton was worn down from the physical beatings he took week in and week out, only to end up part of a team that recorded a franchise-worse 3-14 record.
Slayton, one of the more underrated receivers in the league, had his options in free agency.
He easily could have gone elsewhere for a fresh start, and probably few would have blamed him if he had, especially after the Giants, last spring, declined to give him the extension that he eventually received this week in the form of a three-year, $36 million deal.
But after much reflection, Slayton, the Giants’ fifth-round draft pick in 2019 and one of two longest-tenured team members, returned to the only NFL team he’s ever known.
“I think that's what free agency is all about,” Slayton told reporters via video call on Thursday.
“It gives you a chance to sit back and reflect and be able to look at what other opportunities you have out there and look at other teams, as well as evaluate the team and the organization you're already a part of, that I’ve been a part of for some time. Through this process, I ended up being a Giant and happy to still be a Giant.”
Why?
“At the end of the day, I've enjoyed my six years here as a Giant. I've enjoyed my teammates here. I enjoy working with the people in this building," he said.
"Obviously, we haven't won as many games as I would have liked, but I believe we can win more games in the future. And honestly, other than that, I really couldn't tell you much bad about my experience being a Giant.”
Slayon has quietly become a respected voice in the Giants' locker room. Last year, younger Giants receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Malik Nabers often spoke fondly of how selfless Slayton was and how he went out of his way to help them as much as he could.
In addition to his leadership in the locker room, Slayton, who wore a cap emblazoned with the phrase "Be a Good Person," has represented himself, his family, and his team well off the field.
The NFLPA named him this year's Alan Page Community Community Award winner. He was selected as the PFWA Giants Chapter's George Young/Ernie Accorsi Good Guy winner, and he was also chosen as the Giants' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
Slayton is confident that the Giants organization's future is bright, even though the quarterback situation remains unsettled.
“I feel like we have a good offense here,” he said, adding that he believes in general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll's vision for the team.
“We have a lot of talent around me in the receiving room. Our running backs are really talented. And I think we've gotten a lot better up front.
“Right now, we're trying to fill that quarterback role. But I think when you look at it, we have a lot of potential.
“Obviously, potential doesn't win you games, but it certainly helps. There are other times when your potential is low or your roster is not as good. I think those things make it attractive to be a Giant.”