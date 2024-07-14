Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott Named a Potential Breakout Candidate
The New York Giants enter training camp with all the confidence in third-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott to fill the vacancy left when the team declined to re-sign Adoree’ Jackson.
The Giants are not alone in their confidence in the former LSU cornerback, whom Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson was penciled in as the starter opposite of Deonte Banks, last year’s first-round draft pick.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports included Flott on his list of players he expects to have a breakout season this year, putting Flott in good company such as Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots and Derek Stingley Jr. of the Texans.
"Flott would have been a member of my ‘better than team’ coming into the draft had I written one, so there is some bias at play here,” Edwards wrote. “The reality is that a slot cornerback was needed for this team, and the honorable mention cornerbacks and safety profiled more in other roles. Flott is worth a flier as he takes on an expanded role.”
Flott, primarily a slot cornerback at LSU, was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft. In his rookie campaign, he played just 15 snaps in the slot versus 272 outside, finishing with a respectable 98.4 coverage rating.
Last year, his roles were reversed. He played 432 snaps in the slot, the most of any Giants cornerback in 2023, and just 45 outside, his coverage rating improving to 95.6.
He's still extremely young–he’ll turn 23 during the season–and he has room to grow in this new defensive system.
“He's been tremendous this off-season studying, working and, and he's been really good about pulling (Banks) with him as he does stuff," defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said of Flott during the OTAs.
“I expect Flott to have a really productive good year for us. For him, his problem, he had his first year was staying healthy. This year you hope that he really takes a really big jump for us.”
If Flott can step up to the challenge of being the Giants' No. two cornerback, he could become the first third-round pick by the team to actually work out in quite some time. But it won’t be easy, as the Giants play a gauntlet of teams with electric receiving duos and trios.
Starting in Week 1, Flott will likely draw Vikings receiver Jordan Addison of the Vikings.
If he can hold his own this summer and in the early part of the schedule, concerns over the team’s failures to bring in a more established veteran cornerback–the Giants reportedly had interest in Tre’Davious White, Stephen Nelson, and Darious Williams for that second perimeter cornerback role–that would be a big boon for the defense.