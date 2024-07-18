Giants Defense Lands in Bottom Third of League in New Preseason Ranking
The New York Giants defense might not have been a top unit in 2023, but it was largely responsible for the team's six-win season.
These days, the Giants have a solid core of defensive players, including linebacker Bobby Okereke, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, and cornerback Deonte Banks. With new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen thrown into the mix, there are reasons to be excited about this unit heading into 2024.
Burns was the team's splash acquisition, acquired via trade. The hope is that Burns will turn out to be the missing piece that will help the Giants get to the quarterback more consistently.
Despite the changes made to the unit, Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network, in his new ranking of every team's defense ahead of the 2024 season, put the Giants at No. 20 for one specific reason.
"The Giants are one of the most underrated defenses in the NFL,” DiBona wrote. “New York’s front seven is loaded with talent, as they have four players that could potentially earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.
“Yet it’s hard to dismiss the concerns about the Giants’ unproven secondary that will rely heavily on inexperienced players in 2024."
This is a fair evaluation of the Giants' defense. While the front seven is loaded with talent, the back end has some serious questions that must be answered. The second cornerback role will be one of the most important battles heading into training camp. Cor'Dale Flott is the current frontrunner, but he’ll compete with David Long Jr., Tre Herndon, Tre Hawkins III, Nick McCloud, and Aaron Robinson.
Deonte Banks had a solid rookie season, breaking up 11 passes with two interceptions. Not only will the Giants be hoping for a year two leap, but he'll have to take on a larger role as the team's primary cornerback as they play a gauntlet of star receivers throughout the season, starting with Justin Jefferson in Week 1.
At the safety position, it'll be Jason Pinnock, with rookie Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton, and Jalen Mills battling for the other spot. Nubin was drafted in the second round out of Minnesota and is expected to be a major contributor as a rookie, given his ability to make plays on the ball.
The Giants' defense still needs to improve, starting with the run defense. They allowed 132.4 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per attempt, which is 29th and 31st in the league, respectively.
The Giants are banking on veteran Jordan Phillips and younger players such as Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson to play next to Lawrence and help the run defense improve. Okereke in the middle, along with Micah McFadden, should once again provide solid linebacker play in the run game.
Bowen's defensive system is built on organic pressure, allowing his front to attack rather than relying on exotic blitzes involving the defensive secondary. He also expects his cornerbacks to be physical and make plays in the run game.
This is a very different system than Wink Martindale's, and Giants players will have to adjust to it this year. Can they improve with a young secondary and the addition of a star pass rusher? This could be a potential breakout year for the Giants' defense.