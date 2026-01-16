Immediate Expectations for John Harbaugh's Giants Are Being Set Very High

Every expectation is that John Harbaugh will soon make his move to the New York Giants official. But just because there's no signatures on paper yet doesn't mean we can't be out there making big, bold predictions for how the franchise will perform in 2026 and beyond. The near universal opinion is that New York is hitting a home run and will become relevant to the NFL's postseasons in short order.

Per ESPN's Harry Douglas, there won't be much of a wait at all for that to happen.

"I expect them to be in the playoffs for 2026," the analyst said on Friday's Get Up.

"I expect them to be in the playoffs for 2026."@HDouglas83 expects the Giants to make the playoffs next season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/letAIiYXOw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 16, 2026

"If they can't do it then I think that's a failed season for that team," Douglas said. "And here's why. Little brother did it. Jim Harbaugh. Why can't you as a big brother? He went over to the Los Angeles Chargers and went to the playoffs in his first year. DeMeco Ryans did it with the Houston Texans in his first year. Liam Coen. Mike Vrabel. Why can't you?"

That is certainly an argument. Other guys did it so why can't this guy do it. Of course, lots of other coaches stepping into losing situations have not enjoyed immediate success.

Still, it has to feel great for Giants fans that expectations are being set at such a level. They believe they've suffered enough for long enough and Harbaugh gives them an immediate life raft to calmer waters. Now he just needs to sign on the dotted line.

