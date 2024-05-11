Giants May Already Have CB2 on the Roster in Cor'Dale Flott
The New York Giants, who this past off-season were linked to veteran cornerbacks Darious Williams, Tre Hendon, and Tre'Davious White only to have nothing develop in terms of any signings, are pivoting back to their own young talent on the roster for the answer at the second cornerback opposite of Deonte Banks.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters just before the team's second and final practice of its rookie minicamp that they have a lot of confidence in third-year player Cor'Dale Flott for the job. This leads one to believe that Flott will enter training camp with the starting job his to lose.
Flott, a third-round pick out of LSU in 2022, has demonstrated his versatility by making 13 starts in 27 games over two seasons, playing both in the slot and on the perimeter.
In two seasons, he's allowed 64.4 percent of the pass targets against him to be complete for four touchdowns, one interception, and six pass breakups, resulting in a 96.4 NFL rating.
Flott has played 447 career snaps in the slot and 317 on the outside. In his rookie campaign, he was on the outside more than in the slot; last year, he had more slot snaps as part of a committee at the position.
Flott is a natural football player who never hesitates to stick his nose into the action despite the stick-like frame (6-1 and 175 pounds) and the size disparity with every resulting collision.
Flott’s aggressive playing style and his ability to match up with any player make him a formidable contender for the cornerback position.
His instinct and toughness are evident in his stat line of 36 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble in 14 games last season, despite missing three games due to various injuries.
His instinct and toughness are evident in his stat line of 36 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble in 14 games last season, despite missing three games due to various injuries.
The Giants intend for third-round pick Andru Phillips to be among the slot cornerbacks this season. Meanwhile, Daboll said that Aaron Robinson, a 2021 third-round draft pick who has appeared in just 11 games in three seasons due to injuries, is still working with the rehab group this off-season.
Robinson, once considered a potential answer on the perimeter, spent all last season on the PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered during the 2022 season.
